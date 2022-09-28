Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
fishstripes.com
MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race
Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
FOX Sports
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands
The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Nick Castellanos from the injured list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs as the teams meet at Wrigley Field on Thursday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick. The Cubs defeated the Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday and...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
Hurricane Ian: Phillies-Nationals series re-worked, still no word on Mets-Braves’ weekend
Schedules are being shifted in response to Hurricane Ian. The Philadelphia Phillies are set to visit the Washington Nationals this weekend for a four-game series. Due to the incoming inclement weather, Saturday’s evening game has been moved to Friday afternoon. They will now have a doubleheader Friday and play Saturday’s afternoon game as scheduled.
Hurricane Ian Forces Reschedule, Phillies to Play Doubleheader Friday
As the remnants of Hurricane Ian ravage the east coast, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies have rescheduled their Saturday doubleheader to Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Phillies-Nationals series adjusted because of Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain in the nation’s capital from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday. Early afternoon games are...
Comments / 0