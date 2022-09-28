Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craig Kimbrel falters again in Dodgers' loss to Padres, jeopardizing his playoff role
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday.
ABC30 Fresno
Jo Adell's 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- - Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.
ABC30 Fresno
Freddie Freeman delivers Los Angeles Dodgers franchise-record 107th win
SAN DIEGO -- Freddie Freemansingled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and theLos Angeles Dodgersbeat the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Wednesday night in the second straight extra-inning game between the rivals, with L.A. setting the franchise season record with its 107th victory. "That's a lot...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores batting third for Giants Tuesday
The San Francisco Giants will start Wilmer Flores at first base in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Flores will bat third and start at first base Tuesday while J.D. Davis moves to designated hitter and David Villar takes the evening off. Flores has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions
The Colorado Rockies (65-89), in the 2nd game of a 9-game road trip to end the season, face the San Francisco Giants (76-78) Wednesday in the 2nd game of a 3-game series. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
McCovey Chronicles
Wednesday: Alyssa Nakken has been the star of the 2022 Giants
The season is almost over and if I had to pick who was the biggest star in the San Francisco Giants organization this year, I’d probably say Carlos Rodón, Logan Webb, or maybe Joc Pederson. Possibly even Buster Posey, who is now back in the organization. All good guesses.
Comments / 0