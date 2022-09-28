ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dahmer
BGR.com

The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)

Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#True Crime#Long Shot#Netflix Original#The Jeffrey Dahmer Story#Netflix Top 10
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished

Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
MOVIES
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Jeffrey Dahmer series smashes Netflix records with biggest ever opening week for a new show

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series has had the best opening week of any new TV show on the streamer.Created by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars American Horror Story’s Evan Peters as the notorious mass murderer and cannibal.The true-crime show has been met with controversy, with many Netflix viewers admitting to finding the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.A relative of one of Dahmer’s victims also accused the series of “retraumatising” their family with the show.However, Netflix viewers still flocked to watch Dahmer, with the show being streamed for 196.2 million hours in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From Jeffrey Dahmer Series Following Backlash

Netflix has made the decision to drop the LGBTQ tag from Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story after experiencing backlash from viewers. The series about the Milwaukee serial killer was categorized with the LGBTQ tag but was recently removed following criticism from the community. The streaming platform tags every show and movie to make search queries easier for subscribers. Searching LGBTQ brings up shows like Heartstopper, Young Royals, Uncoupled, Alex Strangelove and many more. The series and films tagged with LGBTQ showcase characters that identify with the LGBTQ community giving representation to the often marginalized group. ‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Polygon

Netflix’s new Gudetama series is a real chicken-and-egg dilemma

Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their own show on Netflix, and the streaming giant released the first trailer over the weekend as part of the Tudum fan event. Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure will premiere on the streaming service later this year, on Dec. 13. Gudetama’s new Japanese-language Netflix series...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
TV & VIDEOS

