Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series has had the best opening week of any new TV show on the streamer.Created by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars American Horror Story’s Evan Peters as the notorious mass murderer and cannibal.The true-crime show has been met with controversy, with many Netflix viewers admitting to finding the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.A relative of one of Dahmer’s victims also accused the series of “retraumatising” their family with the show.However, Netflix viewers still flocked to watch Dahmer, with the show being streamed for 196.2 million hours in...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO