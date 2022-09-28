Read full article on original website
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Share New Song From Don’t Worry Darling: Listen
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh co-star in the new Olivia Wilde–directed film Don’t Worry Darling, and, today (September 23), the pair has released a collaborative song from the movie. “With You All the Time” is credited to Styles and Pugh’s characters Alice and Jack, with the former One Direction member contributing piano lines, but notably not singing.
Lil Baby Samples Tears for Fears on New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”: Listen
Lil Baby is back with a new single. Titled “The World Is Yours to Take,” the track is built around an extended sample of the classic Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Check it out below. The song is set to appear...
MorMor Announces Debut Album Semblance, Shares Video for New Song “Chasing Ghosts”: Watch
MorMor has revealed that his debut album is on the way. It’s titled Semblance and it’s out November 4. The Toronto artist has now shared the tracklist for the project, along with the music video for the single “Chasing Ghosts,” directed by Otto Tang. Early next year, he’ll play a handful of shows around North America in support of the album, too. Take a look at those dates and check out “Chasing Ghosts” below.
Stormzy Shares Video for New Song “Mel Made Me Do It”: Watch
Stormzy is back with a new song called “Mel Made Me Do It.” The seven-minute single arrives with a nearly 11-minute video directed by the filmmaker KLVDR, which includes cameos from an eclectic cast of characters including track star Usain Bolt, documentarian Louis Theroux, and soccer manager José Mourinho. Check it out below.
Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
D'oh! AI Turns Simpsons Characters Into Menacing Real People
Milan Jaram describes himself as an artist who "horrifies your cozy childhood memories with dark twists on your favorite shows, cartoons and pop culture." With his AI-fication of Simpsons characters, Jaram has succeeded handily. A muscle-bound, rage-filled Homer looks ready to Hulk-smash his way through Springfield; Marge has morphed into...
Giveon Shares New Song for Amsterdam Movie: Listen
Giveon is back with a new song called “Time.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, Taylor Swift, and others. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score for the film. Pemberton is also credited as a producer on the song alongside Jahaan Sweet. Listen to “Time” below.
Post Malone Hospitalized: “I’m Having a Very Difficult Time Breathing”
Post Malone has canceled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston tonight, sharing a note online that said he has been hospitalized and will be unable to perform. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. A representative for Malone offered no additional comment when reached by Pitchfork.
Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Natural Information”: Listen
Bill Callahan has shared a new song from his upcoming album YTILAER. After recently sharing the album’s lead single “Coyotes,” today he’s back with “Natural Information.” Listen to the regular version of the song below, or if you’d rather, settle in for the six-hour YouTube visualizer below.
The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary
The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
Britney Spears and Elton John Share New Video for “Hold Me Closer”: Watch
Britney Spears and Elton John have released a new video for their summer single “Hold Me Closer,” which re-works Elton John’s classic “Tiny Dancer.” It’s directed by Tanu Muino, who also handled the visuals for Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Cardi B’s “Up,” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” Take a look at “Hold Me Closer” below.
Paramore Announce New Album This Is Why, Share Video: Watch
As promised, have released their new song “This Is Why.” In addition to the comeback single, the band has announced its new album: This Is Why is due out February 10 via Atlantic. Check out the video for the new song—directed by Turnstile’s Brendan Yates and filmed in Malibu, California—below.
Weyes Blood Shares New “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” Video: Watch
Weyes Blood has shared a new video for her single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the opening track from her forthcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Check out the visual, directed by Charlotte Ercoli, below. Weyes Blood previously collaborated with Ercoli on the...
Natalia Lafourcade Announces New Album De Todas las Flores, Shares Video: Watch
Natalia Lafourcade has announced the release date for her upcoming album: De Todas las Flores is due out October 28 via Sony Music Entertainment México. The album was produced by Adán Jodorowsky (son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky), and includes contributions from Marc Ribot, Emiliano Dorantes, Sebastian Steinberg, Cyril Atef, and more. It is Lafourcade’s first album of completely new material in seven years.
Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV Throws First Pitch at White Sox Game: Watch
Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus IV threw out the first pitch today (September 22) at the White Sox game in Chicago. The band is currently on tour after releasing its fifth studio album, Impera, in March, and after performing Wednesday night in Peoria, Illinois, the vocalist found himself at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, where the White Sox played the Cleveland Guardians. Watch video of Papa Emeritus IV’s pitch below.
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
Red Hot Chili Peppers Nod to Eddie Van Halen with New Song: Listen
Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. The latest cut is titled “Eddie,” following the earlier single “Tippa My Tongue.” The song nods to the late Eddie Van Halen, who died in October 2020, with Anthony Keidis singing, “It’s only 1983/Please don't remember me/For what I did with David/You know I’m talking David Lee.” (David Lee Roth acrimoniously departed Van Halen in 1985 after the release of the band’s sixth album, 1984.) Check out “Eddie” below.
