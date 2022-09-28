Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can barely contain their excitement. The next installment in Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-western family drama finally premieres in November and fans can now get their first chance to see some of what’s in store. The Yellowstone Season 5 trailer dropped yesterday and it gave us our first look at some of the changes in store for the Duttons.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Believe This Character’s Season 5 Transformation
Season 5 of the beloved drama show Yellowstone is almost here, and fans are gearing up for the new season. However, one character is going through a transformation, and many have made the same comment about it. The drama/Western follows “a ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching...
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Hints at Major Character Deaths in Season 5
“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan knows how to play the long game. He knows how to keep us all in suspense for season 5 by giving us just enough information to go on. “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres on November 13, and as far as we’re concerned, it can’t come fast enough.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
One Chicago’s Most Heartbreaking Exits: Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush and More
If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in […]
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
Where Is Jimmy in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer? Here’s What We Know
Yellowstone fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season to finally begin after the emotional season four finale last year. Viewers finally got their first look at the highly-anticipated episodes when the first trailer for season five dropped yesterday. So far, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive to the first trailer, and fans cannot wait for season five.
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Teases Release of His New Montana-Made Movie
It appears that Yellowstone star Jefferson White is staying busy these days and is teasing an upcoming movie with which he’s involved. White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the Taylor Sheridan show, says he has a small part in God’s Country. From this Instagram post that he shared on Monday, we get a chance to have a little inside look. The photo apparently involves Joris Jarsky, who is a part of the movie.
Comments / 0