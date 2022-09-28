Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Is releasing Craig Kimbrel really an option for Dodgers right now?
Before there’s more unfortunate discourse on Craig Kimbrel, let’s set the record straight on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. Kimbrel technically put the final nail in the coffin, but there’s much more blame to go around. For...
Yardbarker
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Respect For Albert Pujols Goes a Long Way Amid 700 Home Runs
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw got front row seats to witness former teammate Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Wednesday 9/28, 6:40 CT
ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs have sold 2,478,405 tickets for 76 dates, an average of 32,611 per date. They must average 24,319 for the final five dates to get to 2.6 million for the year, a mark it now does appear they’ll reach. They haven’t announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold since 1997.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands
The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Nick Castellanos from the injured list.
FOX Sports
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Cubs Have the Best Record Since Sept. 12 Amidst Dominant Stretch
Cubs sport best record in the NL since Sept. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have been on a dominant tear in the back half of the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention this season. The team is 11-4 in their last 15 games, which...
Phillies Face Crucial Series Versus Cubs at Wrigley
Playoff hopes on the line, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in a crucial three game set.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Cubs Have Fun With Anthony Rizzo's Historic ‘Managerial Debut'
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving...
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
Cubs have what they’ve lacked for years: an abundance of arms
As the season comes to a close and all eyes turn toward 2023, the Chicago Cubs have a lot to improve this upcoming offseason. When you look at the roster, as a whole, the obvious needs for this team is more power in the lineup and a top-of-the-line starter. One thing the Cubs might not need to spend heavily on, though, is added depth for the pitching staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Giants' Miller makes MLB history with wild stat line in two games
Although the Giants are not where they want to be as the 2022 MLB season winds down, each player on the roster is playing their hearts out, including Shelby Miller. Called up by San Francisco on Sept. 22, Miller made history in his first two appearances for the Giants. In...
NBC Sports
Either with Giants or elsewhere, Pederson eager for playoff return
SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Cubs looking to break road slide
Philadelphia Phillies (83-71, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 8 runs.
NBC Sports
Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C.
CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington. The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m. The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m....
Comments / 0