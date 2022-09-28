As the season comes to a close and all eyes turn toward 2023, the Chicago Cubs have a lot to improve this upcoming offseason. When you look at the roster, as a whole, the obvious needs for this team is more power in the lineup and a top-of-the-line starter. One thing the Cubs might not need to spend heavily on, though, is added depth for the pitching staff.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO