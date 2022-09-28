Warner Bros. Bosses Accused of Fudging HBO Max Subscriber Numbers

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Warner Bros. seriously altered its HBO Max subscriber numbers and misled shareholders, a class-action lawsuit that could include “hundreds of thousands of plaintiffs” alleges. The Wrap reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in New York “on behalf of the Collinsville Police Pension Board, an Illinois-based shareholder of Warner Bros. Discovery stock.” The suit alleges Warner Bros. “cooked” subscriber numbers by as many as 10 million and violated the Securities Act in order to merge with Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels are named in the suit as defendants. WBD did not respond to The Wrap for comment. “WarnerMedia was improvidently concentrating its investments in streaming and ignoring its other business lines… [and] overstated the number of subscribers to HBO Max by as many as 10 million subscribers, by including as subscribers AT&T customers who had received bundled access to HBO Max, but had not signed onto the service,” the lawsuit alleges.

Read it at The Wrap