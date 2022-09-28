Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Conservative activists in Georgia wage campaign to purge voter rolls ahead of November's election
One morning in late August, Zach Manifold showed up at his job running the elections office in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to find eight boxes waiting, all filled with documents challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of people to cast ballots. It was the physical manifestation of a law passed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states. "The conduct in Coffee County is similar to conduct...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Northampton County, a bellwether in Pennsylvania, will be place to watch on Election Night
It is dusk on a crisp, perfect fall evening, and at the end of the long gravel driveway, Cindy Deppe is waiting with a smile and a choice: Screen One or Screen Two. She's running the ticket booth at Becky's Drive-In, a Lehigh Valley treasure. The family-owned business for 76 years now, is a throwback and a survivor in a slice of America that is a very different place than it was when William Beck first fired up the projector on this site in 1946.
