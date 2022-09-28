Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
North Texan with home in Florida rides out Hurricane Ian; Texas groups ready to help with aftermath
NAPLES, Fla. - Hurricane Ian has already dumped several inches of rain on the western coast of Florida. A Coppell resident who has a second home in Naples, Florida decided to ride out the storm. Kim Clark said her garage had three feet of water inside, and the water was...
fox26houston.com
Centerpoint Energy mobilizes support to Florida
More than 2 million people are without power in Florida after getting hit by Hurricane Ian. Centerpoint Energy is deploying linemen from Houston to help with power restoration in Florida.
fox26houston.com
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, hitting 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian was expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida "in the next few hours as...
fox26houston.com
Hurricane Ian brings sweeping winds amid making landfall in Florida: videos
TAMPA, Florida - As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, it brought with it damaging winds of up to 150 mph. The severe winds make it just shy of Category 5, the most devastating status for a hurricane. Shocking videos from Storyful captured some intense...
Houston Press
As Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida, We Wave Goodbye to the Season in Texas
Hurricane Ian is already a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach major storm status before reaching the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday or Thursday. It is forecast to be a very dangerous storm that, if it does make a direct hit on the Tampa area, could cause serious damage with a huge storm surge, torrential rains and catastrophic winds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Track Hurricane Ian's Destruction, Stay Connected With Loved Ones in Storm's Path
As Hurricane Ian crossed the western Florida coast late Wednesday, North Texans with loved ones in its path are anxiously watching and waiting to see just how much damage it would bring. Among them was Kelli Oakley. From Fort Worth, Oakley exchanged texts with her brother in Bartow, about an...
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CBS Austin
Butterflies will be challenged by Texas drought & extreme heat during fall migration
Butterflies are facing a challenging fall migration through Texas after the drought and extreme summer temperatures. This latest hurdle comes on the heels of a dramatic drop in monarch butterfly populations over the past three decades. “Well, there are just a few. There is just a starter bunch,” said John...
Car of Missing Texas Teacher Found in New Orleans – Husband in NOLA Searching for Her
The husband of a teacher from Texas who has not been seen since Thursday, September 23 says his wife's vehicle was found in New Orleans according to KHOU. Michael Reynolds says Michelle Reynolds is a sixth-grade language arts teacher, and the last time anyone saw her was Thursday of last week.
KSAT 12
DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds
AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
fox26houston.com
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts. Currently, the Red Cross is on the ground in Florida providing resources to those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane including shelter, meals, medical supplies and more.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas
Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
News Channel 25
Texas girl dies after shooting father, herself in murder conspiracy with another Texas girl
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl. The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.
CBS News
How are you getting to the State Fair of Texas?
How will you get to the State Fair of Texas, and where can you park? Madison Sawyer helps you plan ahead for your trip to the fair.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
fox26houston.com
State Fair of Texas vendors facing supply shortage
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, and the same food shortage that has been plaguing the restaurant industry is having an impact on some of your food choices at the fair. Vendors say fair organizers urged them to get supplies early. Everything from utensils, paper...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
