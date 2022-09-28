ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Houston Press

As Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida, We Wave Goodbye to the Season in Texas

Hurricane Ian is already a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach major storm status before reaching the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday or Thursday. It is forecast to be a very dangerous storm that, if it does make a direct hit on the Tampa area, could cause serious damage with a huge storm surge, torrential rains and catastrophic winds.
TEXAS STATE
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KSAT 12

DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds

AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Harvey#Hurricanes#Rescue Team#Category 1 Hurricane#Hurricane Ian#Texas A M Task Force 1#Centerpoint Energy
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Hurricane Ian is Impacting the Weather in North Texas

Hurricane Ian is causing devastating impacts to parts of Florida. While the southeast is feeling the brunt of the storm, the hurricane is influencing the weather in North Texas. The winds/ flow in the atmosphere around Hurricane Ian will result in a cold front sliding into North Texas Thursday. This...
News Channel 25

Texas girl dies after shooting father, herself in murder conspiracy with another Texas girl

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl from Northwest Parker County has died by suicide after shooting her father and then herself in a conspiracy with another Texas girl. The Parker County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sept. 20, the northwest girl planned with another female juvenile from Lufkin to murder their families and pets. The northwest girl followed through with the plot and shot her 38-year-old father in the abdomen at their residence, fled, then shot herself in a street.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

State Fair of Texas vendors facing supply shortage

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, and the same food shortage that has been plaguing the restaurant industry is having an impact on some of your food choices at the fair. Vendors say fair organizers urged them to get supplies early. Everything from utensils, paper...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy