Florida State

Former Erie Resident Now Living in Florida Reacts to Hurricane Ian

Earlier today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, and is currently moving northeastward across the Sunshine State. Robyn Lombard, an Erie-native, is currently hunkering down with her family at a friend's house. "I'm not gonna lie, it's a little bit scary," said Lombard via phone. "Definitely...
ERIE, PA
FEMA Begins Search and Rescue Efforts in Hurricane Ian Aftermath

WASHINGTON, D.C. - We’re seeing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Homes in Florida are destroyed, streets are flooded and rescuers struggle to reach people who are stranded. While the toll of this storm is still being assessed, the storm brought in catastrophic flooding which has stranded many people, making it very difficult for rescuers to reach. President Biden visited the FEMA headquarters in D.C., he has designated Florida as a major disaster area which should help people with the recovery efforts. The FEMA administrator said they have the money and the resources to move forward in the response phase but they are still warning people who might be stranded or still in a hazard area that the aftermath of this storm can still be very dangerous.
FLORIDA STATE
Joey Stevens, One Caribbean News Discusses Hurricane Ian Concerns

As the weather gets colder up north, many Erieites in the area begin preparing to head down to Florida for the winter. While they may still be in Erie now, their homes and vehicles are still in the sunshine state, which is currently dealing with Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is...
ERIE, PA
Largo, FL
Florida State
Mexico Beach, FL
Florida Government
45 Members of PA-Task Force 1 to Aid in Hurricane Ian Response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 45 members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) will be deployed to South Carolina to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “Millions of people in the southeastern United States will have a long road ahead of them in terms of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gov. Wolf Announces Removal of Erie's Public Schools from Financial Watch Status

Governor Tom Wolf joined Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty at Strong Vincent Middle School to announce Erie's Public Schools (EPS) official removal from Financial Watch status. The removal follows more than 5 years of recovery efforts by district leaders. Additionally, EPS saw an increase in education funding under...
ERIE, PA
SNAP Benefits Expanding for Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvanians who struggle to put food on the table can soon get some extra help. The PA Department of Human Services is raising the income eligibility thresholds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Formerly known as food stamps, the SNAP program helps 1.8 million Pennsylvanians purchase groceries. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Millcreek Responds to Floods

"And at this time," she continued. "I can proudly say that Mill Creek Public works did an excellent job making sure that we have water that is running to where it needs to be going." And while some may be hard at work keeping the roads clear, others seem to...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Lawton Chiles
Craig Fugate
Jared Moskowitz
Joe Biden
Charlie Crist
Jeb Bush
Jane Castor
Lane of Route 5 Closed in Springfield Township Due to Weather Damage

The eastbound lane of Route 5 is closed near the intersection with Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County, due to damage from heavy rains and flash flooding Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A detour using Route 215 northbound to Route 20 eastbound to Route 18...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

