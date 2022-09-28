Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Complex
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
As part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second collaboration with premium sports equipment company Salomon. Of note in this continuation of the two’s creative relationship are the Adv Skin 5 running vest and a deftly playful take on...
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Jil Sander Redefines Modern Balance With SS23 Collection
Designers Lucie and Luke Meier redefined modern balance with their Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Jil Sander at Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by the new and progressive world of the West Coast, the label’s latest lineup features a merge of classic workwear geometric patterns and Hollywood’s sartorial glamour, romanticism and realism.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
Hypebae
Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
hypebeast.com
size? Restocks New Balance 550 "College Pack"
Back in 2021, size? teamed up with New Balance for a “College Pack,” introducing new 550 and 574 footwear silhouettes alongside ’80s basketball-inspired apparel. For those who missed out, the community sneaker store is now bringing back the court-ready 550 silhouette once again. The pairs are found...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gets Outfitted With Double Spray Painted Swooshes
Has added a sleek, all-black iteration to its Air Max Plus 3 lineup. The brand new colorway sees the offering arrive constructed in a mixture of materials. The shoe features a black mesh and leather upper base, detailed with double Swooshes. The Swooshes are given the spray-paint aesthetic, blending into one another. The Signature “TN” branding is seen on the tongues as well as the medial, insoles and outsoles to round out the design. The Air Max unit are seen on the outsoles while the heel features a caged pattern and the “Tuned Air” branding to highlight the sole and the Air Unit to optimize stability and reduce pressure on the heel.
hypebeast.com
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal"
The “3% Rule” — that something existing only has to be changed by 3% to be new — was popularized by the late, great Virgil Abloh, but his good friend Ye appears to have taken it to heart as well. At least when it comes to his YEEZY sneaker colorways, that is. The partnership between Ye and.
hypebeast.com
Nike Go FlyEase Surfaces in "Sand Drift"
Following a bold pink colorway, ‘s Go FlyEase silhouette now returns in smooth and subtle “Sand Drift” tones. The hands-free footwear model was designed by Tobie Hatfield, allowing those with disabilities to easily put on shoes by themselves. Attracted by the distinct and intuitive design, the sneaker received viral mainstream attention, driving prices well above retail. With the release of subsequent colorways such as this one, the shoe has now become accessible as originally intended once again.
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
hypebeast.com
Nike Gives the Dunk Low a Regal Blue and Black "Game Royal" Makeover
Has unveiled a brand new “Game Royal” iteration for its Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with leather, the women’s exclusive is offered with a stark black base that’s complemented by blue overlays and a clean white panel swoosh. Traditional Nike detailing can also be found on the tongue tag, embroidered heel logo and grey-printed insoles. The shoe rests on a matching white midsole and blue outsole, with blue laces to give the model a clean finish.
Shailene Woodley Zips into Glossy Puffer Jacket and Chunky Boots for Moncler’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Shailene Woodley brought a minimalist take to monochrome dressing during Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Moncler. Arriving at the brand’s Spring 2023 presentation on Saturday — which included ballet and synchronized group performances with thousands of dancers dressed in monochrome white Moncler outerwear — the “Divergent” star briefly posed in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a pair of zip-up trousers and a “Moncler”-branded sweatshirt. Completing Woodley’s outfit with a sporty finish was a glossy black puffer jacket, as well as a black Moncler-branded baseball cap. When it came to shoes, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress‘ ensemble was finished with matching leather...
hypebeast.com
First Look at a Split-Colored New Balance 9060 "Red/Blue"
Introduced by New Balance with a colorful Joe Freshgoods collaboration, the 9060 has shined throughout 2022. Following the duo’s release and the official launch of the silhouette, the sneaker has seen a variety of looks since, with plenty more on the way. Once again, the New Balance 9060 arrives...
Comments / 0