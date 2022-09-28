Read full article on original website
SLED charges two men for selling liquor to undercover police officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested two men after they sold liquor to an undercover police officer. The two men arrested Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outlet, 25, are co-owners of J.T Beer Run. Authorities say both were charged after they delivered a...
Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
CPD arrest duo accused of trying to sell fentanyl
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit have taken thousands of pills authorities believe are imitation fentanyl off the street. Police say during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Harden Street officers pulled over 52 year old Loria Ann Leal...
Deputies: Shots fired in neighborhood near Ridge View HS
Richland Co, S.C. (WOLO)- Richland Co. deputies say they are patrolling the area near Ridge View HS. Investigators say no injuries or property damage have been reported. Investigators say they responded around 12:45 Thursday afternoon. If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
SCP: 24 year-old arrested for several bomb threats to local business
SUMTER, SC (WOLO)— Sumter County Police arrested and charged Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune after authorities say he called in several bomb threats to a local business. Alexander is being charged with six counts of making bomb threats for calls he made this month and one call made...
Police: Texas couple arrested in phony fentanyl seizure
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a traffic stop yielded thousands of counterfiet fentanyl pills. Investigators say on September 17th police conducted a traffic stop of Loria Leal and Eufracio Rodriguez of Texas on Hardin St. During the stop, police say they found 20,000 small round blue pills with...
Severe weather prep tips for South Carolina families facing Alzheimer’s
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The Alzheimer’s South Carolina Chapter is encouraging all family caregivers to make disaster preparedness plans ahead of Tropical Storm Ian hitting the Palmetto State. Officials say more than 95,000 South Carolinians are facing Alzheimer’s and almost 197,000 caregivers are providing over 296 million hours...
Governor McMaster set to hold Ian briefing
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster announced he will hold a media briefing with SC Emergency Management officials Thursday at 4:00pm. According to his office, McMaster will update the public on Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on South Carolina. ABC Columbia will be at the event and bring you...
Tracking Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are tracking Hurricane Ian, the storms path across Florida and potential impacts here in South Carolina. Count on Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan to deliver the forecast, track the storm’s path and the impact on the Midlands.
K9 Fundraiser for RCSD at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help our four legged officers at Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fundraiser at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!. It takes place at the restaurant on 730 University Village Drive in Blythewood from 4 to 8 p.m. Curtis spoke with Jessica Mayo,...
Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
Orangeburg forensic lab expands law enforcement capability thanks to local partnership
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — A new resource to help law enforcement solve crimes has opened in Orangeburg County. The City of Orangeburg along with Claflin University celebrated the ribbon cutting Monday afternoon for a newly accredited forensic lab. “This is about the City of Orangeburg and Claflin University partnering...
Governor McMaster on Hurricane Ian “Always be prepared”
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster held a briefing on Hurricane Ian with State Emergency Management officials. McMaster saying to South Carolina, “Always be prepared” in case of any sort of emergency. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton has an update from SC EMD.
Publix to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian relief. The company announced this morning that its donating funds to non-profit organizations including the American Red Cross and the United Way. The funds will help support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. In...
Governor McMaster declares State of Emergency- No evacuations ordered
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency. McMaster says this activates the state’s emergency operations plan, which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact to the state. According to the governor, the order directs the South Carolina Emergency...
Hurricane Ian: Dominion Energy preparations and emergency response
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy says Hurricane Ian could cause power outages in South Carolina. The power company already has line crews out across the state ready to respond. Dominion Energy spokesperson Matt Long says crews are out today in the field trimming back and safeguarding power lines...
Hurricane Ian Update & Impacts on Midlands
Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane. It’s now plowing through Florida and will emerge into the Atlantic near Jacksonville, where it will be considerably weaker. From there, it’ll take a turn to the north bringing with it heavy rain and gusty winds for all of South Carolina on Friday. Although the storm will be considerably weaker when it arrives in the Midlands, we’re looking at a soaking wind-swept rainy day on Friday. Expect streets and small streams to flood as well as some trees and limbs to come down – causing some power outages.
Governor Henry McMaster on Ian: Be prepared
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says it is important for everyone in the state to be prepared for the impacts of Ian. “If you haven’t yet made plans for every contingency, this afternoon is the time to do so,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We can expect to experience a lot of rain throughout the state along with dangerous storm surge in low-lying coastal areas. With the potential for hurricane force winds along our coast, it’s important for South Carolinians to plan now.
