Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane. It’s now plowing through Florida and will emerge into the Atlantic near Jacksonville, where it will be considerably weaker. From there, it’ll take a turn to the north bringing with it heavy rain and gusty winds for all of South Carolina on Friday. Although the storm will be considerably weaker when it arrives in the Midlands, we’re looking at a soaking wind-swept rainy day on Friday. Expect streets and small streams to flood as well as some trees and limbs to come down – causing some power outages.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO