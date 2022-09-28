ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prosecutors seek eight-month prison sentence for Sherri Papini over faked kidnapping

“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
REDDING, CA
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’

The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
SANIBEL, FL
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Suspect accused of beheading ex-girlfriend with sword was in US illegally: report

A man accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend with a sword in is now reported to have been in the United States illegally. Jose Solano Landaeta, charged with murdering Karina Castro, entered the country on a tourist visa roughly a decade ago and did not leave, the Santa Monica Observer reported citing sources with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Fox News reached out to ICE, but they did not immediately respond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Electric Vehicles
Public Safety
Cars
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile

Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
DADE COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail

An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
MANHATTAN, NY
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Wrote Threatening Note To Murdered Georgia Mom

It’s been revealed that a former MMA fighter allegedly wrote a chilling note threatening violence against his girlfriend’s family a year before her mother was murdered. Coverage of the death of Debbie Collier has been widespread since the discovery of her body on September 11. A day before, the Athens, Georgia resident had sent daughter Amanda Bearden over $2,000 via Venmo, with a note that read, “They are not going to let me go, love you.”
ATHENS, GA
Washington Examiner

Manhattan DA offered accused rapist a 30-day jail sentence in a plea deal

Criminal justice reform is about ensuring people don’t go to jail for nonviolent drug offenses. Or for rape — it depends on which activist you ask, I guess. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is one of the activists concerned about rapists having it too hard, apparently. Bragg gave a sweetheart plea deal to Justin Washington, a man accused of raping a teenager. He was initially charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and forcible touching. A rape conviction could have landed Washington in prison for up to 25 years. In August, he instead pleaded down to second-degree coercion, which could have landed him in prison for a maximum sentence of 16 months to four years.
MANHATTAN, NY

