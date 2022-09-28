Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
sneakernews.com
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" Rumored Release Date Revealed
One of the best shoes from the 90s was the Air Jordan 13. It is definitely one of the more underrated models, and fans of this sneaker have always been eager to get new colorways. Jordan Brand has actually been quite generous with all of the new offerings as of late, and when it comes to 2023, it seems like Jumpman has some interesting new models up its sleeve.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal"
The “3% Rule” — that something existing only has to be changed by 3% to be new — was popularized by the late, great Virgil Abloh, but his good friend Ye appears to have taken it to heart as well. At least when it comes to his YEEZY sneaker colorways, that is. The partnership between Ye and.
sneakernews.com
White And Royal Blue Dress The Latest Nike Dunk Low “Worldwide”
Having established a fanbase in near every corner of the globe, the Nike Dunk is in every way a worldwide icon. And for its latest run of releases, the silhouette is celebrating its status with a string of simple, specially-branded colorways. Revealed not long after its iridescent counterpart, this newest...
hypebeast.com
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
hypebeast.com
Nike Go FlyEase Surfaces in "Sand Drift"
Following a bold pink colorway, ‘s Go FlyEase silhouette now returns in smooth and subtle “Sand Drift” tones. The hands-free footwear model was designed by Tobie Hatfield, allowing those with disabilities to easily put on shoes by themselves. Attracted by the distinct and intuitive design, the sneaker received viral mainstream attention, driving prices well above retail. With the release of subsequent colorways such as this one, the shoe has now become accessible as originally intended once again.
hypebeast.com
Ye's Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” Is Being Auctioned Off
Before Ye became a member of the Three Stripes family, he was all about Nike and Jordan Brand. The creative genius was often spotted rocking rare Jordan retro colorways, Swoosh trainers and everything in between, and it really makes you wonder what he could’ve accomplished with the brand had he and former CEO Mark Parker landed on a mutual agreement. During his time with the Beaverton sportswear giant, it appears that he had exclusive pairs made for him and his closest friends, one being this Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” colorway that was crafted to honor his mother who passed away in 2007.
hypebeast.com
Pharrell and adidas Originals' Premium Basics Collection Launches New Fall Colorways
The fall season has officially commenced, and with cooler weather conditions and cozier fashion trends starting to settle back in, Pharrell and. have elected to expand their Premium Basics Collection with a fresh range of apparel items. For the seasonal transition, the multi-hyphenate turned to a premium, heavyweight jersey that’s...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus "Black Reflective" Releases With Toggle Lacing
Is gearing up for the Fall outdoor trekking with the new release of the Air Max Plus. The new iteration of the popular silhouette sees the Air Max Plus arrive in a sleek, all-black similar to the “Triple Black” color blocking. The shoe is constructed in a mix of modified mesh materials combined with suede overlays for an elevated look. The highlight of the shoe is the lacing, which appears to utilize the toggle system. 3M reflective detailing allows the shoe to be visible when going on night runs or walks. The speckled laces provide cage-like imagery around the upper, while the air units are visible on the sole.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Picante Red"
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, the company continues to launch a slew of vivid colorways for the classic silhouette. Nike has revealed an official look at the low-top constructed in a Picante Red leather base and mesh tounges and lining to match the color scheme. The Swoosh is highlighted with white detailing, as is the Nike branding on the tongue. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and red rubber outsole to round out the design.
sneakernews.com
Nike Decorates The Dunk Low With Multi-Color Linework
Over the course of the last few months, the Nike Dunk Low has enjoyed the reveal of several new colorways. Kids’ pairs are included amongst the mix, the latest of which delivers a look seen previously on the Air Force 1 and Blazer. Much of this upcoming colorway is...
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22
As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
hypebeast.com
Black Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears With Teal Swooshes
Gets sleek with its latest iteration of the Air Force 1. A new colorway hits the low-top for the upcoming Fall season, in a moodier aesthetic, fit for the colder days ahead. The Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an all-black leather upper with a matching rubber sole and mesh tongues. The color scheme features Blue Lightning and Wolf Grey, as seen on the teal-like Swoosh on the lateral and the silver branding for the mini-Swoosh, AIR branding on the mid-sole and on the heel tab. The tongue’s branding is also outfitted in silver to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Hélas Fall 2022 Suits Up for the Outdoors
France-based brand Hélas has unveiled its new collection for the Fall 2022 season. This time around, the brand is suiting up for the outdoors with an array of elemental pieces. Rooted in freedom, the new collection is inspired by the link between summer and fall. Outfitting the collection are...
hypebeast.com
For Patta, Family Comes First
Founded in 2004 by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume “Gee” Schmidt, Patta has become one of the world’s most respected streetwear brands. But, for Patta — a name based on the Surinamese slang for “sneaker,” harking back to the founders’ heritage — it’s about more than shoes and shirts.
hypebeast.com
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Readies Its Fall 2022 Second Delivery
Last month, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God ESSENTIALS unveiled its Fall 2022 collection with an expanded take on modern Americana. Now, the brand is offering up more from this collection with the second delivery from its Fall 2022 collection. Staying in line with offering contemporary silhouettes, the range is...
hypebeast.com
Dime Gears up for the Chilly Fall With Its Second Drop of the Season
Fresh off of the return of their major open skate event, Dime Glory Challenge that took the world by storm in Montreal earlier this month, Dime is back with its second drop for the Fall 2022 season. As we inch closer to October and the cooler weather, Dime wants you...
hypebeast.com
This Supreme x Louis Vuitton Trunk Is Selling for $90,000 USD
One of the most memorable and head-turning collaborations of the decade has surfaced on the resale market. In early January 2017, Kim Jones, then creative director of. revealed the unthinkable and show-stopping collaboration between Supreme and the French conglomerate, the first of its kind to see the amalgamation of streetwear and luxury.
