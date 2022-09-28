Read full article on original website
Essence
Justine Skye Launches NYC-Inspired Activewear Collaboration With SET Active
The singer and ‘grown-ish’ star paid homage to her home city with this drop. Justine Skye launched a special collaboration with the activewear label SET Active. The capsule collection was inspired by New York City – the singer’s home city – and comes after other limited edition drops inspired by cities such as Miami, Los Angeles, and Aspen, Colorado.
hypebeast.com
Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS Collaboration Will Put a Spring (Flower) In Your Step
For Cecilie Bahnsen‘s second Paris Fashion Week show, we were treated to more than just a pastel rainbow of dresses ready to twirl in, as the Copenhagen-based designer presented not one, but seven collaborative. sneakers. Taking on the ASICS GEL-1130 and GEL-1090, the designer followed up on her previous...
hypebeast.com
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023
Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
Collection
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
John Richmond RTW Spring 2023
The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
Complex
Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku Star in New Calvin Klein Campaign
For its new Calvins or Nothing campaign, Calvin Klein has enlisted Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku. The campaign shots in question were directed and photographed by Gray Sorrenti. In addition to Tuesday marking the global release of the Sorrenti-captured campaign images, it also marks the day the latest Calvin Klein pieces are made available to the public. New to the lineup with this drop are an updated Embossed Icon, a refreshed Modern Cotton silhouette, and the minimalism-focused designs of CK Black.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gets Outfitted With Double Spray Painted Swooshes
Has added a sleek, all-black iteration to its Air Max Plus 3 lineup. The brand new colorway sees the offering arrive constructed in a mixture of materials. The shoe features a black mesh and leather upper base, detailed with double Swooshes. The Swooshes are given the spray-paint aesthetic, blending into one another. The Signature “TN” branding is seen on the tongues as well as the medial, insoles and outsoles to round out the design. The Air Max unit are seen on the outsoles while the heel features a caged pattern and the “Tuned Air” branding to highlight the sole and the Air Unit to optimize stability and reduce pressure on the heel.
papermag.com
Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
hypebeast.com
size? Restocks New Balance 550 "College Pack"
Back in 2021, size? teamed up with New Balance for a “College Pack,” introducing new 550 and 574 footwear silhouettes alongside ’80s basketball-inspired apparel. For those who missed out, the community sneaker store is now bringing back the court-ready 550 silhouette once again. The pairs are found...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal"
The “3% Rule” — that something existing only has to be changed by 3% to be new — was popularized by the late, great Virgil Abloh, but his good friend Ye appears to have taken it to heart as well. At least when it comes to his YEEZY sneaker colorways, that is. The partnership between Ye and.
hypebeast.com
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
Chelsea Clinton Looks Chic in Gold Sandals & Red Silk Jumpsuit at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Chelsea Clinton was sharply suited for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields. Clinton arrived with her mother, Hillary, as well as actress Sandra Oh, in a deep red jumpsuit. The wine-hued ensemble featured a folded sleeveless bodice and silky texture, complete with long pleated trousers. Clinton finished her tonal ensemble with a delicate gold necklace with small pendant accents. She also accented her outfit with a pair of metallic gold sandals; though the open-toed pair wasn’t fully visible, they did appear to feature squared toes...
