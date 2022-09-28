ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto Vi#Theft#Bbc News#Cyber Crime Unit#City Of London#Rockstar Games
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Netflix
Law & Crime

California Man Already Imprisoned for 1983 Rape and Murder Linked to Another Rape and Murder from Same Year: Prosecutors

A California man already imprisoned for the 1983 rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl has been charged with the rape and murder of another woman around that time. The new case against Christopher Melvin Holland, 67, is the second that prosecutors in Santa Clara County have brought against him for the death of 21-year-old Tara Marowski, with the county’s top prosecutor saying that the new charges carry “a message that you will hear often from me and this Office as we scour old cases for new evidence: we do not forget violent crimes and we do not forget victims.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance photos of attempted kidnapping suspect in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. This is at least the second time this has happened in the area of Sangamon between Adams and Jackson in recent weeks. New surveillance photos released by police show the suspect. He is seen in a sweatshirt and patterned pajama pants. Neighbors who live in the building above where this happened were woken up by the screams of a woman who was trying to get away from her alleged attempted kidnappers.Video capturing those terrifying...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

2 arrested in murder of PnB Rock; identified suspect remains at large

A woman and a teenage boy has been arrested in the murder of rapper PnB Rock, just hours after the LAPD identified a suspect in the rapper's killing.Freddie Lee Trone was identified as a person involved in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen. Police say a minor under the age of 18 arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday morning in Lawndale is a minor relative of Trone, who remains at large. Shauntel Trone, 32, was also arrested in Gardena as an accessory to murder, according to the LAPD. Her relationship to Trone is not known.The rapper...
LAWNDALE, CA
CBS LA

Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven

Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
CARSON, CA
UPI News

Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man, 20, to stand trial accused of murdering teenage sister

A man is to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his teenage sister by strangling her.Prosecutors allege that Connor Gibson assaulted Amber Gibson, 16, removed her clothing and repeatedly inflicted blunt force trauma to her head and body at Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on November 26, 2021.They allege that he compressed her neck with his hands and strangled her with intent to rape her.Gibson, also known as Connor Niven, is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of the bloodstained T-shirt and shorts he wore to commit the alleged crime, and phoning the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Man Tries To Buy $83K Camaro With Stolen Identity

Identity theft is one of the sketchiest crimes that one person can do to another as it involves one of the most overcomplicated strategies of illegal goods and funds all while being extremely lucrative and very volatile. Unlike some other crimes you're pretty much guaranteed to get caught at some point, most just hope it's after the victim has been drained of their money. Mostly what ends up happening is that the thief uses another person's identity for a little while for small purchases and then eventually moves up to bigger and bigger purchases until they get too cocky and end up getting caught. This is a great example of just that as one man took it upon himself to assume the role of another person in an attempt to purchase himself a practically new American Pony car.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy