AZFamily
Suspect in Phoenix canal murders case to go on trial beginning Monday
Among the violations were cooks grabbing food with bare hands and not washing up after cracking eggs.
Valley families learn the dangers as fentanyl cases skyrocket in Arizona
With billboards along Interstate 10 and law enforcement busts shared on social media, fentanyl has become hard to ignore in Arizona.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election
Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
AZFamily
Grandparents seeking justice after Phoenix teenager hit by alleged drunk driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teenager is recovering from debilitating injuries after an alleged drunk driver struck her. The teen’s grandparents say the crash happened last Friday night outside The Imagine School at Cortez Park, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, following a school event. Due to legal reasons, Arizona’s Family is not releasing the victim’s identity.
AZFamily
DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
AZFamily
Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure
Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion. Arizona attorney general candidates squared off in a heated debate where they battled over abortion and election integrity.
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
AZFamily
Queen Creek police using sensory tools to help de-escalate calls
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week.
'It's been a really challenging summer': Maricopa County's struggling to house surrendered pets
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's animal shelters have had more animals in their care than they have space to accommodate them in recent weeks. At the start of September, 50 temporary kennels had to be used to hold the pets in the shelter. One factor shelter staff say is contributing...
Phoenix New Times
Outrage Grows Over Phoenix Police Killing of Black Man ‘Who Needed Help’
Phoenix police shot and killed Ali Osman, a 34-year-old Black man, on Saturday during an incident that's sparking outrage among some activists and the city's close-knit Somali community to which he belonged. It's the seventh fatal shooting by Phoenix police in 2022 and the first since Chief Michael Sullivan took...
AZFamily
Sun City widow says credit union wouldn’t return escrow money
Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
AZFamily
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
Phoenix New Times
The Sheriff’s Office Takes 611 Days to Investigate Misconduct. It’s Supposed to Take 85
Time is ticking for Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. In a matter of weeks, U.S. District Court Judge G. Murray Snow plans to cite Penzone and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for contempt of court over a 15-year-old racial profiling lawsuit that started under Penzone's predecessor. The ongoing court case, Ortega Melendres v. Arpaio dates back to the reign of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. In 2016, Arpaio was found in contempt of court orders in Melendres, as well.
Arizona woman missing after going on hike, car found near trailhead: deputies
The search continued for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who was last seen at home before going hiking on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona, on Sunday, authorities said.
Police shoot and kill Arizona man who they say threw rocks at their cars
Police fatally shot an Arizona man who they said threw rocks at their cars, but family members questioned why they did not use a nonlethal method, saying the man had a history of mental health issues. Ali Osman was killed around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix. Two patrol units were...
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
12news.com
Woman killed in overnight Phoenix shooting identified by police
A woman is dead after a shooting in Phoenix near 27th and Missouri avenues. She has been identified as 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt.
AZFamily
Volunteer finds body of missing hiker near Cave Creek
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week.
AZFamily
Woman accused of human smuggling said she, two others acted as ‘stash house operators’
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 24-year-old El Mirage woman arrested for human trafficking told police her boyfriend, her brother, and herself were working for “the boss” as stash house operators. On Friday, the El Mirage Police Department responded to a suspicious call for help at a...
