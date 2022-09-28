ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Suspect in Phoenix canal murders case to go on trial beginning Monday

Among the violations were cooks grabbing food with bare hands and not washing up after cracking eggs. Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election

Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Grandparents seeking justice after Phoenix teenager hit by alleged drunk driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teenager is recovering from debilitating injuries after an alleged drunk driver struck her. The teen’s grandparents say the crash happened last Friday night outside The Imagine School at Cortez Park, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, following a school event. Due to legal reasons, Arizona’s Family is not releasing the victim’s identity.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Cave Creek, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dozens rally in Phoenix to push signature verification on school voucher measure

Debate gets heated between Arizona attorney general candidates over election abortion. Arizona attorney general candidates squared off in a heated debate where they battled over abortion and election integrity. California passes over a dozen laws protecting abortion patients and providers. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Right next door in California,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Queen Creek police using sensory tools to help de-escalate calls

See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week. Among the violations were cooks grabbing food with bare hands and not washing up after cracking eggs. Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. When police received...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Patterson
Person
Christopher Clements
Phoenix New Times

Outrage Grows Over Phoenix Police Killing of Black Man ‘Who Needed Help’

Phoenix police shot and killed Ali Osman, a 34-year-old Black man, on Saturday during an incident that's sparking outrage among some activists and the city's close-knit Somali community to which he belonged. It's the seventh fatal shooting by Phoenix police in 2022 and the first since Chief Michael Sullivan took...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City widow says credit union wouldn’t return escrow money

Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. Across the U.S., more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortions#County Attorney#W Scottsdale
Phoenix New Times

The Sheriff’s Office Takes 611 Days to Investigate Misconduct. It’s Supposed to Take 85

Time is ticking for Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. In a matter of weeks, U.S. District Court Judge G. Murray Snow plans to cite Penzone and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for contempt of court over a 15-year-old racial profiling lawsuit that started under Penzone's predecessor. The ongoing court case, Ortega Melendres v. Arpaio dates back to the reign of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. In 2016, Arpaio was found in contempt of court orders in Melendres, as well.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested

New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Volunteer finds body of missing hiker near Cave Creek

See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week. Among the violations were cooks grabbing food with bare hands and not washing up after cracking eggs. Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. When police received...
CAVE CREEK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy