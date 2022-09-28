ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Maui man arrested after woman and dog kidnapped

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vti65_0iD3hYkL00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested after kidnapping a woman and a dog, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said they responded to a 57-year-old female who was allegedly kidnapped from a Kahalui Shopping Center parking lot on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The woman told police that around 11:50 a.m. she was in her parked car with the engine on and doors unlocked when an unknown male got into her car and drove off with the victim inside.

Police later identified the suspect as a 31-year-old Lahaina man.

The suspect kept driving through Kahului and stopped on West Wakea Avenue near Niihau Street in Kahului when the woman tried to get out of the car but the suspect pushed the victim back in and demanded her purse and phone, Maui police said.

Police said that she then ran to a close by home with her belongings when the suspect continued to follow her in her car.

Police said he stopped following her and drove off into an unknown area.

The 57-year-old woman was treated and released on scene, according to first responders.

Around 12:52 p.m., police were able to track the suspect and the vehicle in Lahaina when officers said they saw another head moving.

A pursuit started when police said the suspect did not listen to police commands to stop the car.

Due to the pursuit, there were two motor vehicle accidents.

The suspect conducted a turn that failed and caused the vehicle to go off the street, crashing into bushes and a metal pipe.

Maui police said that the suspect got out of the car window and went over the side of the cliff.

Officers were able to locate the other occupant in the car which was a dog.

Maui police released the dog to the Maui Humane Society.

A helicopter located the man but he refused to come out of the bushes and get into the helicopter. Special Response Team members were unable to find him due to the sun setting and called off the search.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 6:09 a.m., officers located the suspect in Wailuku. He tried to run away and punch an officer in the face as officers detained him, according to MPD.

The suspect received a small wound but refused treatment from medics. There were no other injuries reported, according to officials.

The suspect was arrested for the following offenses:

  • One count Kidnapping
  • One count Robbery in the Second Degree
  • One count Theft in the Third Degree
  • One count Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree
  • One count Resisting Arrest
  • One count Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree
  • One count of Reckless Driving
  • One count of Driving Without a Driver’s License
  • Three counts of Collisions Involving Damage to Vehicle or Property

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 5

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnaps woman, dog then wrecks car in bizarre crime spree

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Lahaina man remains in custody after a police chase that spanned two days. Maui police said Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, including kidnapping, theft, reckless driving, resisting arrest and three counts of collisions. MPD said the suspect stole an SUV Sunday afternoon at...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Kahului, HI
Lahaina, HI
Crime & Safety
Kahului, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Lahaina, HI
City
Wailuku, HI
bigislandnow.com

Kona man dies following 2-vehicle crash near Kealakehe High School

A Kailua-Kona man dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night near Kealakehe High School. Hawai‘i police responded to the intersection of Kealaka‘a and Kealakehe Streets, nearly two miles above the school, at approximately 6:54 p.m. While on scene, officers determined that a blue 2000 Toyota 4Runner heading north on Kealaka‘a Street was making a left turn onto Kealakehe Street when it was struck by a 21-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln, who was operating a red Honda Grom motorcycle heading south on Kealakaa Street without his headlights on.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Federal authorities seeing uptick in ghost gun seizures in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Homeland Security Investigations, it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll confiscate the next ghost gun. HSI saidthe seizures of these unserialized and untraceable weapons are getting larger. “Now we’re coming across 20 to 30 guns at a time,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon . In […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Maui#Android
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigate Shooting Incident in East Hawai‘i that Left 1 Person Injured

Authorities have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in Puna that left one person injured on Monday night. Hawai‘i Police were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man being shot. According to an HPD press release, the 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
KHON2

Hawaii woman missing in Arkansas, man arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman is missing in Arkansas and police said she was possibly killed. Fayetteville police posted on their FB page Tuesday, that a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance of Allison Marie Castro, 28. According to police, Castro’s family […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHON2

Sept. 27: Hawaii Loa Ridge suspect to be in court

Doctors Amazed - Do This Every Night and Lose Your Weight Hands Down the Top Credit Card of 2022. Wrap Foil Around Your Doorknob at Night if Alone, Here's Why. Remember Her? Take A Deep Breath Before You See What She Looks Like Now. SurelyAwesome. Here's What Full Mouth Dental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
KHON2

If it’s too good to be true, it might be a scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Criminals are always changing their approach to scams and the Hawaii Police Department are warning the public about some of the latest types they’re seeing. Big Island police have received reports about the following scams: Criminal acts as police officer Criminals have been posing as police officers to trick people out of […]
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
KAPAA, HI
KITV.com

COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy