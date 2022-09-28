Read full article on original website
Norwalk one win away from Lake title share
NORWALK — The Norwalk High School girls tennis team is one win away from assuring itself at least a share of a third league title over the past four years after Tuesday’s 3-2 win over visiting Perkins at the Middle School courts. Norwalk (17-2, 10-1) won all three...
High School Roundup: Lady Bobcats' volleyball collects sweep over Zanesville
Host Cambridge High swept Zanesville by scores of 25-8, 25-12, 25-22 in action Tuesday night at Cambridge High School. Senior Ryan Dunning led the Lady Bobcats with 12 kills to go with 7/7 serving including an ace, three digs, and two blocks. Senior Kylie Taylor paced the team from the service line hitting on 20/22 serves with eight aces. She also added five kills, 13 digs, and a pair blocks.
HometownLife.com
Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball aiming for 3-peat with 2 Miss Volleyball nominees
The Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball team has won back-to-back state championships. Ava Brizard was named both Michigan Miss Volleyball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021. And the top-ranked Mustangs have returned a plethora of talent again this fall. They want to make it a three-peat with several players...
Aurora News Register
Aurora comes up short against Lakeview on Senior Night
Aurora’s Senior Night efforts featured a hot start and ferocious rally which came up a run short. The Lady Huskies scored two runs in the seventh, but couldn’t make up the difference in a 6-5 loss to Columbus Lakeview at home Thursday on a brisk night for softball.
Ottawa Hills blanks Evergreen 3-0 in Division III boys soccer tilt
The perennial powerhouse Ottawa Hills boys soccer team struck twice early against upstart Evergreen on Thursday night in a matchup of two of the top Division III teams in the area. The Green Bears scored on two of their first three shots. Senior Elijah Shetterly got both early goals as No. 4 ranked Ottawa Hills took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes and went on to post a 3-0 shutout at home. “The last few games we started out really strong and then kind of faded,” Shetterly said. “Coach really wanted us to keep the intensity going and put a few in early.” Shetterly, a midfielder, had two goals and assisted on the third. Alex Duran, the team's leading scorer, got his 16th goal of the year and assisted on the second goal. The sophomore forward now has 43 points.
Highlands boys team, Cooper girls lead KHSAA state golf qualifiers
Highlands and Cooper advanced to next week’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association high school state golf tournaments in Bowling Green after the first round of the state tournament this week in Shepherdsville. The Highlands boys team will be the only Northern Kentucky boys team competing in the tournament, which...
