The perennial powerhouse Ottawa Hills boys soccer team struck twice early against upstart Evergreen on Thursday night in a matchup of two of the top Division III teams in the area. The Green Bears scored on two of their first three shots. Senior Elijah Shetterly got both early goals as No. 4 ranked Ottawa Hills took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes and went on to post a 3-0 shutout at home. “The last few games we started out really strong and then kind of faded,” Shetterly said. “Coach really wanted us to keep the intensity going and put a few in early.” Shetterly, a midfielder, had two goals and assisted on the third. Alex Duran, the team's leading scorer, got his 16th goal of the year and assisted on the second goal. The sophomore forward now has 43 points.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO