DALLAS (SMU) – The Tigers (11-5,1-2) traveled to SMU (9-6,2-1) for their first conference road match on Wednesday afternoon. Memphis dropped the match 3-1. Memphis came out hot winning the first set 25-19 over the Mustangs with Jasmyn Tate leading the way with six kills and two of the teams five blocks. SMU hit a .07 hitting percentage in the first.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO