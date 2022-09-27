ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

gotigersgo.com

Memphis Drops Road Match at SMU

DALLAS (SMU) – The Tigers (11-5,1-2) traveled to SMU (9-6,2-1) for their first conference road match on Wednesday afternoon. Memphis dropped the match 3-1. Memphis came out hot winning the first set 25-19 over the Mustangs with Jasmyn Tate leading the way with six kills and two of the teams five blocks. SMU hit a .07 hitting percentage in the first.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Memphis Baseball Announces 19 Newcomers for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Head coach Kerrick Jackson and the University of Memphis baseball program is welcoming 19 newcomers to the roster for the 2023 season. The 19 new student-athletes are made up of seven incoming freshmen, seven four-year transfers and five junior-college transfers. "We had a number of guys...
MEMPHIS, TN

