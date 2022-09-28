Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
8-year-old, woman killed in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed an eight-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman were shot to death at a home on Cedar Avenue in West Peoria Thursday morning. Deputies received the call of a shooting at about 8:20 a.m. When they arrived at the home, they found the bodies of […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on theft charge
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Caleb Fuller, 45, is wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft. He has traffic warrants in Ogle, Lee and Peoria counties. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
aledotimesrecord.com
Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
1470 WMBD
5 arrested for robbery, mob action in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units
GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopened after cement truck overturns in Peoria
UPDATE 4:49 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says all lanes are back open. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Northbound Knoxville Avenue and Eastbound War Memorial Drive are closed after a cement mixer truck overturned Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but a 25 News crew was told...
1470 WMBD
Social media photos show bystanders helping in arrest in South Pekin
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. – Some bystanders are getting credited with an assist in the arrest of a man who allegedly led a Tazewell County sheriffs deputy on a chase Monday — a man who ended up being wanted on some very serious charges. A Facebook post has gone...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn claims judge has put him at ‘very unfair disadvantage’ and ‘blatantly lied,’ files motion for replacement
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class X felonies in Adams County in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, filed a motion last week requesting a substitution of judge in his case in Adams County Circuit Court. Yohn, 35, is defending himself against...
977wmoi.com
Man Wanted on Numerous Felony Cases in McDonough and Warren Counties
Featured Fugitive Jayson A. Kurdi DOB 08/19/1985 is wanted for Failure to Appear on numerous felony cases in McDonough and Warren counties. Kurdi is wanted in McDonough County for Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding w/damage >$300, and Fleeing and Eluding. Kurdi is also wanted in Warrren County for Aggravated Delivery of...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County auditor files lawsuit against Election Commission
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local community advocate Karrie Alms and Peoria’s current auditor Jessica Thomas have filed a lawsuit against the Peoria County Election Commission due to a referendum they believe is unfair. “Even if you’re for getting rid of the auditor, you should vote no on this...
