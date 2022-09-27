Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Bills add former All-Pro cornerback to practice squad
After being hosted on a free agent visit by the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Xavier Rhodes unofficially announced his signing with the team. Buffalo made the move official on Wednesday signing the cornerback to their practice squad. Rhodes joins a cornerback room that is currently dealing with multiple injuries. Starting cornerback...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs release local product Elijah Lee, sign new backup kicker to practice squad
The Chiefs tweaked their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tuesday move came at the expensive of a local former high school standout who went on to star at K-State. The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee as a vested veteran, according to Tuesday’s...
Report: Saints Signing a Veteran WR to Their Practice Squad
New Orleans adds a veteran wideout to their practice squad in advance of their London game against Minnesota, per report.
Shaq Leonard’s 2022 debut Sunday vs. Titans?
Leonard is listed questionable for the early AFC South showdown, but that’s a marked upgrade over the previous three weeks when he was ruled out on Friday’s status report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Yardbarker
Saints Signing CB DaMarcus Fields To Active Roster
The Saints had an open spot on the roster after placing CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve. Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints. During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded...
Colts' Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Colts will list linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner as questionable while safety Julian Blackmon has been ruled out ahead of their matchup with the Titans on Sunday.
Injury-thinned Bills sign cornerback Xavier Rhodes to practice squad
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad on Wednesday. Rhodes, an All-Pro in 2017, has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Miami Dolphins head coach nearly brought to tears when talking Tua Tagovailoa injury in Week 4
Over the first few months of his tenure as Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel has made it abundantly evident
Comments / 0