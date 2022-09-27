ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad on Wednesday. Rhodes, an All-Pro in 2017, has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March.

