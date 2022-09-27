ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Syracuse.com

Bills add former All-Pro cornerback to practice squad

After being hosted on a free agent visit by the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Xavier Rhodes unofficially announced his signing with the team. Buffalo made the move official on Wednesday signing the cornerback to their practice squad. Rhodes joins a cornerback room that is currently dealing with multiple injuries. Starting cornerback...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Saints Signing CB DaMarcus Fields To Active Roster

The Saints had an open spot on the roster after placing CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve. Fields, 24, went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL Draft before catching on with the Saints. During his college career at Texas Tech, Fields appeared in 53 games and recorded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
2 On Your Side

Injury-thinned Bills sign cornerback Xavier Rhodes to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad on Wednesday. Rhodes, an All-Pro in 2017, has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March.
BUFFALO, NY
Mario Edwards

