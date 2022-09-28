EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With deer hunting season coming up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to be mindful of chronic wasting disease. CWD is a fatal and contagious neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and caribou. While there’s no evidence of transmission to humans, the Wis. DNR is asking for samples to help keep track of the number of infections in each county in the state.

