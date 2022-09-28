ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, September 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a battle of collegiate volleyball heavyweights as the #11-ranked UW-Eau Claire Blugolds host the #3-ranked Northwestern Eagles. Plus, both the Blugolds men’s and women’s soccer teams are in action, with the men hosting Lawrence and the women hosting Concordia. Finally, Pheasant...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lee & Mary Markquart Boys & Girls expansion construction begins

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction at the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club - Lee & Mary Markquart Center has begun. A media release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley says components of the project include:. Enhance Entrance safety: Improve the line of sight for...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Falling Leaves Art Tour returns October 8th and 9th

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Falling Leaves Art Tour is returning to Eau Claire County on October 8th and 9th. There are over a dozen studios and stops in and around communities in Augusta, Fairchild, Fall Creek, and Northwestern Wisconsin. The tour highlights up to 31 artists and their works.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Bloomer, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
Sports
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Thorp, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Jazzation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An evening of jazz is in store on Tuesday, October 4 with Eau Claire Jazzation. The event features the Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensembles. It’s at 7 p.m. at Memorial High School Auditorium.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Cancer awareness event at UWEC volleyball game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Volleyball Team hosted a cancer awareness event in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System at Wednesday night’s game. People attending the game at McPhee Physical Education Center could visit cancer awareness booths to learn about colon health, polyps, and how a colonoscopy can help reduce the risk of colon cancer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Jurassic Quest is bringing dino-filled fun to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most time-expansive dinosaur exhibit and it’s making a stop in Eau Claire. September 30th through October 2nd at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Jurassic Quest features 165 million years’ worth of dinosaur history. In addition...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Together Farms creating community in Mondovi

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -When members of one family moved to Mondovi, more than a decade ago, they wanted to grow food for their table. A few years ago, they started sharing that hard work with others. When work brought the Schneider family from the eastern part of the state to...
MONDOVI, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Sportscene#Volleyball Court#Spash#The Big Rivers Conference#Memorial
WEAU-TV 13

RCU Foundation gifts $500,000 to Freedom Park Center in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Royal Credit Union Foundation made a $500,000 gift dedicated to the construction of Freedom Park Center in New Richmond, Wis. According to a media release from RCU, the 17,400-square-foot facility is said to include three sections including the Veterans Center, the Senior Center, and the Community Event Center. The facility is said to offer a commercial kitchen, a concession stand and meeting rooms for public use. Freedom Park Center is set to be located on Hatfield Lake.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Stand in the Light Memory Choir fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A community choir that brings people together with early-to-mid stages of memory loss is holding a musical fundraiser. Cathy Reitz and 7 Swing will be performing at Unity of Eau Claire on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-8:30 PM. Funds raised at the event will benefit...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 20th Train Show, October 8 & 9 at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire. Hours are Saturday, October 8 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 9 from 10 am – 3 pm.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CVTC Transportation Center Open House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -CVTC hosted an Open House for a new Transportation Education Center Thursday. Those with the college say it finally allows all students in transportation programs to be under one roof. It’s been in the works since 2020 when a referendum passed, allowing for its construction.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAU-TV 13

DNR asks for deer samples to test for CWD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With deer hunting season coming up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to be mindful of chronic wasting disease. CWD is a fatal and contagious neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and caribou. While there’s no evidence of transmission to humans, the Wis. DNR is asking for samples to help keep track of the number of infections in each county in the state.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Savoring the Arts Fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is holding its annual fundraiser, Savoring the Arts. This year, it’s called, “The Speakeasy”, where you can take a step back to the days of speakeasies, flappers, and Prohibition. The 1920s, aka The Roaring...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire public library grand reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is officially back open. While the Library had a soft opening on Sept. 14, Tuesday morning, a formal reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place. The celebration for the reopening will go through Oct. 1, with events planned every day.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona gas leak causes temporary evacuations

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Some residents had to temporarily evacuate their homes Thursday due to a gas leak in Altoona. Around 6:00 p.m., the Altoona Police Department reported a gas leak near the intersection of 3rd Street East and Daniels Avenue. People living within 300 feet of the leak were temporarily evacuated by police officers and firefighters.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details about three suspects, including two who have been arrested, who were involved in a chase after deputies began investigating a burglary. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Miltiano Johnson of St. Louis...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona homicide suspect appears in court, preliminary hearing postponed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the two people charged in the death of an Altoona man appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, however, the preliminary hearing was postponed. 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding...
ALTOONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy