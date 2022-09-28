ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

20-year-old California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute

A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor's office said in a statement.Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said.She and Luis both got out of their vehicles and got into...
Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
Man charged in death of probation officer in Lancaster

A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
Abducted 15-Year-Old Slain in Shootout Had Fired at Deputies: Cops

A 15-year-old girl gunned down in a shootout between her father and San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday was herself firing at law enforcement, authorities said Wednesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that unspecified “evidence” gathered in the department’s ongoing investigation indicated that Savannah Graziano was “a participant in shooting at our deputies.” The teenager was believed to have been abducted by her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano, a fugitive also wanted in connection with the death of Savannah’s mother, Anthony’s estranged wife. He was also killed in Tuesday’s shootout. Sheriff Dicus also shared that Savannah Graziano and her father had been living out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before law enforcement caught up to them. “Did she go willingly?” a Fontana Police Department sergeant asked the Associated Press on Wednesday. “Or was she actually abducted? We haven't been able to prove that just yet.”Sheriff Dicus provides an update on the status of the deputy involved shooting investigation in Hesperia. pic.twitter.com/qHX9VC1e1P— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 28, 2022 Read it at KABC-TV
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto

An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
