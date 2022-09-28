Read full article on original website
20-year-old California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor's office said in a statement.Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said.She and Luis both got out of their vehicles and got into...
Alleged Victim Turns Knife on Suspect in MacArthur Park Stabbing
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: A man attempted to stab another man in MacArthur Park when the alleged victim took the knife and turned it on the suspect. The incident occurred Wednesday, Sept. 28, at approximately 12:23 a.m. in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles. The victim called the Los...
Man Gets Charged With Murder in the Killing of A Probation Officer
The man that killed Probation Officer Paula Lind was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses in connection with the alleged beating death of a veteran deputy probation officer for the county of Los Angeles during a break-in at her Lancaster home.
`Blue Cloth Bandit' Arrested in Series of More than Five Dozen Armed Robberies
A man dubbed the "Blue Cloth Bandit" for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody.
Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia
Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
Trio charged in murder of rapper PnB Rock, third suspected arrested in Las Vegas
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada Thursday after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the suspect and his 17-year-old son have been charged with killing the rapper at a South Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month.
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
Father of 5 fatally run over by woman who thought he was killing a cat in Cypress, prosecutors say
CYPRESS, Calif. — A woman has been charged with killing a man in Cypress by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, Orange County prosecutors said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death...
Man charged in death of probation officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
Driver sought after leaving woman severely injured in Westlake hit-and-run
Police on Thursday asked the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman severely injured in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend. The incident occurred Saturday around 8:25 p.m. as the 44-year-old victim was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of North Dillon Street […]
Abducted 15-Year-Old Slain in Shootout Had Fired at Deputies: Cops
A 15-year-old girl gunned down in a shootout between her father and San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday was herself firing at law enforcement, authorities said Wednesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that unspecified “evidence” gathered in the department’s ongoing investigation indicated that Savannah Graziano was “a participant in shooting at our deputies.” The teenager was believed to have been abducted by her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano, a fugitive also wanted in connection with the death of Savannah’s mother, Anthony’s estranged wife. He was also killed in Tuesday’s shootout. Sheriff Dicus also shared that Savannah Graziano and her father had been living out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before law enforcement caught up to them. “Did she go willingly?” a Fontana Police Department sergeant asked the Associated Press on Wednesday. “Or was she actually abducted? We haven't been able to prove that just yet.”Sheriff Dicus provides an update on the status of the deputy involved shooting investigation in Hesperia. pic.twitter.com/qHX9VC1e1P— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 28, 2022 Read it at KABC-TV
Woman found beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion identified as LA County probation officer
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home during a home-invasion over the weekend was identified as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer. Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home...
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting
19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)
2 Stabbed in Fight; 1 Arrested, Hospitalized in Serious Condition
West Adams, Los Angeles, CA: Two people stabbed each other in a fight at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the historic South Los Angeles neighborhood of West Adams. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers responded to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West...
Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto
An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
Suspect in Lancaster beating intended to rape victim, DA says; identity still unknown
A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is. On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim. He […]
Suspected dealer charged with murder for allegedly providing fentanyl to overdose victim
An 18-year-old from Bloomington has been charged with murder on allegations that he sold and distributed opiods that led to the overdose death of a Highland teen. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Alfred Urrea with one count of murder for allegedly providing drugs to Adrian Alloway, an 18-year-old Highland man who […]
Sheriff Bianco strikes again, inmates die, ‘peace officers’ abuse necessary funds
Neglect, distrust and missuse of power is actively killing our working class. Twelve people died in custody at the Riverside County jail this year. A press conference was held by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to address the situation after being confronted for downplaying the alarming occurences of deaths. Bianco...
