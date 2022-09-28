Eastbound C470 was closed Wednesday evening at Alameda through Morrison Road due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. Around 9 p.m., only the left-most lane was still closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of C470 south of I-70 near Bandimere Speedway. It involved nine vehicles, Lakewood Police said in a Wednesday night update. At least one of the vehicles rolled over.Copter4 flew over the scene which showed a large crash scene with debris scattered across the lanes.Two people were hurt in the crash, one with serious and one with critical injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. Lakewood Police say the at-fault driver was driving recklessly but didn't say Wednesday evening if they were impaired.They also didn't have an update on the condition of the injured.The traffic backups spanned miles.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO