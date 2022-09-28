Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
Man running with rifle arrested in Englewood after shots fired call
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Englewood Police officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area...
Commerce City Police seeking man they say shot at another car
Commerce City Police are looking for a shooting suspect that got out of a truck and shot a driver stopped in traffic.Police say it happened Tuesday during rush hour, around 5:15 p.m. off East 56th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard, near the Suncor refinery.When officers arrived, they found a victim inside a red Suzuki sedan. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Investigators say he was stopped in traffic when a red Ford Ranger with a white topper shell on the back pulled up.A man got out, shot into the sedan and hit the driver, before fleeing in his truck.Police need your help. If you know anything, give them a call.
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police looking for car, passengers after beckoning to 9-year-old girl
Police are looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach a man in a car.
Crash caught on camera at problematic intersection
Video from a Denver neighborhood intersection captures what residents are calling a longstanding safety issue that needs attention.
Fundraiser for Arvada Police officer killed during domestic disturbance call
ARVADA, Colo. — A fundraiser will be held for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed during a response to a domestic disturbance call. The fundraiser will be held at the Grizzly Rose in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6 p.m. The event is...
Westword
Denver Police Department Pairs Victim Assistance Coordinator With East Colfax Neighborhood
Since the murder of Ma Kaing in July, residents of the East Colfax neighborhood have repeatedly mentioned their distrust of the police during discussions of ongoing violence in the area. Kaing was killed by a stray bullet coming from New Freedom Park, where a group of young men reportedly involved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
9News
Cars hit 2 children in 2 Denver locations
DENVER — Two children were hit by cars in Denver Tuesday afternoon – one child was hit by a car near a middle school and the other was a child struck by a car near an apartment complex. Denver Police (DPD) confirmed that a child was hit by...
Truck theft caught on camera
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home. The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway...
'Active investigation' after body found near Windsor trailhead
WINDSOR, Colorado — There was a large police presence near a Windsor trailhead Thursday morning after a person's body was found just before 8 a.m. The body was discovered around 7:44 a.m. at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Windsor Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sentinelcolorado.com
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
1310kfka.com
Fire destroys Loveland homeless encampment
A wildland fire destroys a homeless encampment in Loveland. The fire broke out Sunday at Taft Avenue and West Eighth Street. It burned nearly two acres in the Cottonwood Run Natural Area. No one was hurt in the fire. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators believe it was likely sparked by either a cooking fire or a discarded cigarette from within the homeless encampment. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Eastbound C470 reopened at Alameda after multi-car crash
Eastbound C470 was closed Wednesday evening at Alameda through Morrison Road due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. Around 9 p.m., only the left-most lane was still closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of C470 south of I-70 near Bandimere Speedway. It involved nine vehicles, Lakewood Police said in a Wednesday night update. At least one of the vehicles rolled over.Copter4 flew over the scene which showed a large crash scene with debris scattered across the lanes.Two people were hurt in the crash, one with serious and one with critical injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. Lakewood Police say the at-fault driver was driving recklessly but didn't say Wednesday evening if they were impaired.They also didn't have an update on the condition of the injured.The traffic backups spanned miles.
Pipe bomb disabled by bomb squad at Littleton Safeway
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad technicians disabled a real pipe bomb behind a Safeway grocery store Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said.
Littleton Police investigating bomb removed from Safeway
Arapahoe County investigators are taking a closer look at a pipe bomb found behind the Safeway near Broadway and Mineral Tuesday. The bomb was spotted near a dumpster outside the Southwest corner of the building by a contract worker for Safeway around 12:30 p.m.Police in Littleton sent out a heads up about a heavy law enforcement presence near the intersection of East Mineral Avenue and South Broadway on Tuesday afternoon. They said a contractor working at Safeway found a device that looked like a pipe bomb and reported it to police. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad determined it...
DA won't charge Fort Collins officer in shooting of 18-year-old man
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer who shot an 18-year-old man twice after responding to a disturbance call this month will not be charged, in part because the man took a "shooting position" and pointed a shotgun directly at officers. The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office...
2 men identified in Lakewood car wash murder
Two men have been identified in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash that killed a Denver man.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0