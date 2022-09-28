ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Commerce City Police seeking man they say shot at another car

Commerce City Police are looking for a shooting suspect that got out of a truck and shot a driver stopped in traffic.Police say it happened Tuesday during rush hour, around 5:15 p.m. off East 56th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard, near the Suncor refinery.When officers arrived, they found a victim inside a red Suzuki sedan. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Investigators say he was stopped in traffic when a red Ford Ranger with a white topper shell on the back pulled up.A man got out, shot into the sedan and hit the driver, before fleeing in his truck.Police need your help. If you know anything, give them a call.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
