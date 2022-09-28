ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Loveland names 4 finalists for police chief

LOVELAND, Colo. — The city named four finalists for Loveland Police chief on Thursday, four months after the previous chief, Bob Ticer, left to take a position in Arizona. Two of the finalists currently work for Colorado police departments, while the other two are from out of state. All four finalists will be in Loveland for interviews on Oct. 13 and 14, with a public meet-and-greet set for Thursday, Oct. 13.
Aurora city council approves jail time for shoplifters

AURORA, Colo. — A plan to require minimum jail sentences of three days for people convicted of stealing $300 or more worth of retail goods continued to divide Aurora’s City Council on Monday but still secured final approval. The policy takes effect in roughly 30 days. Council gave...
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations

A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon

CBS News Colorado has learned the Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing to release a report Monday on Robin Niceta, the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been charged with falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Multiple sources say the state agency reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta...
Man injured in Commerce City shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.
Man shot by police died by suicide, coroner says

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot by Aurora Police officers in Denver on Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Office of the Medical Examiner said. The shooting happened in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way, which is in Denver near the border with Aurora.
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says

A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
