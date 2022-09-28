Read full article on original website
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora’s chief issue: Bumpy rollout of police chief finalists gets bumpier as Black community leaders question process, results
The City of Aurora announced three, and later two, finalists last week for the job of leading the Aurora Police Department — a public safety agency struggling to regain the community’s trust while hanging on to officers and cracking down on car theft and other crimes. At the...
Loveland names 4 finalists for police chief
LOVELAND, Colo. — The city named four finalists for Loveland Police chief on Thursday, four months after the previous chief, Bob Ticer, left to take a position in Arizona. Two of the finalists currently work for Colorado police departments, while the other two are from out of state. All four finalists will be in Loveland for interviews on Oct. 13 and 14, with a public meet-and-greet set for Thursday, Oct. 13.
Aurora city council approves jail time for shoplifters
AURORA, Colo. — A plan to require minimum jail sentences of three days for people convicted of stealing $300 or more worth of retail goods continued to divide Aurora’s City Council on Monday but still secured final approval. The policy takes effect in roughly 30 days. Council gave...
Memorial service for Clear Creek County Undersheriff to be held Saturday
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Seven days after passing away in his home, Clear Creek County Undersheriff Robert Bruce Snelling will be honored in a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 10:00 a.m. The service will be held at Waterstone Community Church at 5890 S. Alkire St....
Man running with rifle arrested in Englewood after shots fired call
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Englewood Police officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area...
Pedophile catcher falsely claimed nonprofit status
A Westminster man devoted to catching pedophiles is now catching criticism from former supporters who learned his claims of being a nonprofit were not accurate.
Aurora sends shoplifters to jail
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council approved Monday a new law that requires people who shoplift $300 or more to serve at least a three-day jail sentence in the Aurora Detention Center.
Westword
Denver Latino Gangbangers "Doing the White Man's Job for Them," Attorney Says
On September 28, Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 23 and unrelated, were each given two life sentences for the 2021 murders of David Lara, 59, and DeAngelo Tafoya, 59 — acts that the Denver Police Department has tied to gangs. The outcome was expected, but it still shook...
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man accused of luring girl into rec center closet pleads guilty
LAKEWOOD, Colo — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during an event last year pleaded guilty this month to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained by...
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon
CBS News Colorado has learned the Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing to release a report Monday on Robin Niceta, the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been charged with falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Multiple sources say the state agency reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta...
Defendant is no-show for trial on suspicion of driving into Denver Police officers
DENVER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of intentionally driving his car into three Denver Police Department officers after he failed to appear for his trial. Anthony Knapp was arrested in connection to the May 2020 incident. Three officers suffered serious bodily injuries...
Man injured in Commerce City shooting
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured in a shooting on 56th Avenue in Commerce City Tuesday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on East 56th Avenue near Brighton Boulevard, which is near Suncor. The victim, who was driving a red Suzuki sedan, was stopped in traffic on 56th Avenue when a Ford Ranger pulled up. A man got out of the pickup, approached the sedan, and shot into it, hitting the driver, police said.
9News
Man shot by police died by suicide, coroner says
AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot by Aurora Police officers in Denver on Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Office of the Medical Examiner said. The shooting happened in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way, which is in Denver near the border with Aurora.
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
denverite.com
What Denver voters want in a mayor: A woman, a community leader and somebody other than Hancock
More than half of people surveyed in a recent poll say they are motivated by voting for a woman as the next mayor, and a quarter are very motivated by it. Republicans were the only group that did not consider it an important factor. Denver has never had a woman...
denverite.com
Globeville and Elyria-Swansea residents have their eye on three big developments
Redevelopment has been knocking its way into the north Denver neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea for several years, and it’s a sound (smell and sight) residents are wary of. From Interstate 70 reconstruction to a National Western Center makeover, the GES area is one large construction site. And if...
STAR Community Advisory Committee temporarily shut down, concerning community groups who helped launch program
DENVER — Denver’s STAR program was launched as an alternative to sending police to some 911 calls. Now, some of the community groups that helped start it say they’re being shut out of determining the program’s future. As STAR expands, Denver is temporarily shutting down the Community Advisory Committee intended to help guide it.
'Active investigation' after body found near Windsor trailhead
WINDSOR, Colorado — There was a large police presence near a Windsor trailhead Thursday morning after a person's body was found just before 8 a.m. The body was discovered around 7:44 a.m. at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Windsor Police Department.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
