StackHawk, the company making application security testing part of software delivery, announced its Deeper API Security Test Coverage release. This expands StackHawk’s solution to help developers scan the entire API layer to uncover potential vulnerabilities. Today’s application architectures require different approaches to security testing, and legacy security testing tools result in untested parts of the application, or require tedious manual testing and are too slow for most modern release schedules. With this release. StackHawk provides developers the ability to test APIs deeper and faster, so organizations can be confident every build they release is secure.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO