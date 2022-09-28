ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India

Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
TXO Systems Launches Wide Range of FTTx Street Cabinets

TXO, the leading provider of critical telecom network hardware and asset management services, has announced the availability of a wide range of Fibre-to-the-X (FTTx) street cabinets, designed to enable service providers to avoid supply chain challenges and accelerate FTTx roll-outs. TXO’s street cabinets offer 10 to 12 year lifecycles and...
Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan

Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
Delivering Application Experience with Advanced Network Visibility: Sandvine at DTW 2022

Service providers today see unprecedented amounts of traffic from OTT applications such as Facebook, Google, Apple etc. Combined with the surge in ‘heavy’ users, this growth in traffic increases the strain on service provider networks, often resulting in congestion and deterioration of service and increased operational costs. It also impacts the experience of users accessing other services on the Internet, while contributing to zero additional revenue.
Tele2 Signs New Agreement with Property Services Provider Stena Fastigheter

Tele2 announced it has signed a new agreement with Stena Fastigheter following a procurement process. Tele2 will deliver communication solutions to over 26,000 apartments and 2,000 commercial tenants in Sweden. The agreement Tele2 has signed with Stena Fastigheter is a combination deal that includes Tele2 consumer and business services as well as the communications operator iTUX and Tele2 IoT. The agreement runs until 2029.
Accedian, Cisco Partner to Help Zain Kuwait Automate its Network

Accedian and Cisco announced that they are helping Zain Kuwait automate its network with increased network visibility and service assurance to deliver superior B2B customer experiences. Zain Kuwait, the leading digital service provider in the country, partnered with Accedian and Cisco to enhance visibility and insight into its network. With...
ETI Guinea Selects Alepo Digital BSS to Transform FTTH Services

Responding to growing demand for high-quality data services, Guinea’s leading service provider ETI SA is transforming its network by implementing digital enablement expert Alepo’s industry-leading BSS Transformation. The advanced platform will modernize the operator’s existing FTTH services, as well as provide support for the future launch of its...
The Digital Sovereignty Movement Could Lead to a Data Trade War Featured

The amount of data produced every day is mind-boggling. Whenever we tap a Facebook ad, send an email or swipe our credit cards, we generate massive amounts of data at the speed of a simple click and transaction. For example, roughly 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created every day, largely due to the acceleration and growth of the Internet of Things (IoT).
du, Nokia & MediaTek Hit 4.5 Gbps with 3 5G TDD Carriers in UAE

Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), Nokia and MediaTek announced that they had achieved successful carrier aggregation by combining spectrum used by three Time Division Duplex (TDD) carriers. During the test, the data speed reached to 4.520 Gbps, which will provide the operator with a performance and capacity boost...
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa

Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator

Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
MTN Aims to Achieve L3 Autonomous Network by 2023 & L4 by 2025

TM Forum's annual Digital Transformation World (DTW) is a major event in the telecom industry. After being held online for two consecutive years due to the pandemic, the event was back to being in-person in 2022 in the hopes of facilitating more in-depth conversations. As a leading operator in Africa,...
Ooredoo Group Plans to Sell its Tower Portfolio

In line with its evolved strategy to shift towards an asset-light model, Ooredoo announced that it is preparing for a potential carve out of its tower portfolio to extract optimal value from its infrastructure and create more value for customers and shareholders. The company’s tower portfolio comprises about 20 thousand...
StackHawk Launches Deeper API Security Test Coverage

StackHawk, the company making application security testing part of software delivery, announced its Deeper API Security Test Coverage release. This expands StackHawk’s solution to help developers scan the entire API layer to uncover potential vulnerabilities. Today’s application architectures require different approaches to security testing, and legacy security testing tools result in untested parts of the application, or require tedious manual testing and are too slow for most modern release schedules. With this release. StackHawk provides developers the ability to test APIs deeper and faster, so organizations can be confident every build they release is secure.
Telefónica, Qualcomm to Develop XR & Metaverse Ecosystem

Telefónica and Qualcomm Technologies announced a collaboration to strengthen their position as leaders in the future of XR and the Metaverse. Together they will work to develop and grow the XR ecosystem, leveraging the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform and Telefónica’s advanced fixed and mobile network infrastructure. The agreement also includes exploration of joint commercial opportunities and the launch of XR/metaverse products and services.
CEVA Intros 'Industry's First' 5G Baseband Platform IP for ASICs, PentaG-RAN

CEVA (CEVA) introduced PentaG-RAN, the industry's first 5G baseband platform IP for ASICs targeting cellular infrastructure in both base station and radio configurations, including distributed units (DU), and Remote Radio Units (RRU), from small cell to Massive Multiple-Input, Multiple Output (mMIMO). This heterogeneous baseband compute platform has been designed to...
Fujitsu Powers 5G Service Automation in Open RAN

Fujitsu Network Communications introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps...
