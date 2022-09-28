ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

Woman dubbed 'black widow' dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a "black widow" because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
SFGate

How feds choreographed elaborate fake murder to nab LA developer

LOS ANGELES — Arthur Aslanian wasn't taking any chances when he met his employee, Sesar Rivera, on the side of a road earlier this month. Only after patting Rivera down to check if he was wearing a wire and making him leave his phone in Aslanian's pickup truck did he look at the photograph Rivera had brought.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Car plunges from cliff south of San Francisco

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — A man was critically injured Friday after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach below, authorities said. California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection officials posted a video of the smashed car at the bottom...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada's Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year on Sunday, where they'll face off after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry that has pitted the Las Vegas' top law enforcement officer against its incumbent.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county's 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California council member sues sheriff for defamatory remarks

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Riverside city council member said in a lawsuit that the county sheriff defamed her when he said on social media that she had supported defacing the historic courthouse during a July abortion rights protest. City Council Member Clarissa Cervantes said Sheriff Chad Bianco caused...
RIVERSIDE, CA

