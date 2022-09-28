Read full article on original website
Woman Tells Jurors She Watched Her Ex-Boyfriend Kill 6 Family Members in Gage Park Massacre
Warning: Content in this story is disturbing and may be difficult for some viewers to read. For nearly two hours Wednesday, a woman calmly told a Cook County jury about watching her former boyfriend kill six members of his extended family inside the family’s Southwest Side home. The massacre...
Former ABC7 Chicago photographer Charles Marshall dies at 87
ABC7 Chicago is remembering the life and legacy of former cameraman Charles Marshall.
ABC7 Chicago
Gage Park murders: Woman watched her ex-boyfriend kill 6 relatives, she tells jurors
CHICAGO -- For nearly two hours Wednesday, a woman calmly told a Cook County jury about watching her former boyfriend kill six members of his extended family inside the family's Southwest Side home. The Gage Park massacre - which included two child victims - was the result of a robbery...
40 years after Tylenol murders, legendary reporter John Drummond asks: ‘Who did this?’
It’s been 40 years since the first death in what became known as the Tylenol murders. Forty years later, motive is just one of the things about the Tylenol murders that’s baffled reporter John Drummond, who vividly remembers covering the 1982 crime.
Josiah Brown, boy pushed into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died of drowning, autopsy confirms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who died after his aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died as a result of drowning.Josiah died Sunday at Lurie Children's Hospital, six days after Fire Department divers pulled him out of the lake in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office announced Wednesday afternoon that an autopsy determined he died as a result of complications from drowning, and his death was ruled a homicide.Josiah's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to...
Lawsuit accuses Alden Nursing Homes of understaffing facilities, putting residents at risk
The suit, which seeks class-action status, names six Alden facilities: three in Chicago and one each in Cicero, Harvey and McHenry.
nypressnews.com
‘My Name Is Anjanette Young’ Wins National Emmy Award For CBS 2
CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 Chicago won a prestigious national Emmy award for its reporting on Anjanette Young, who was a victim of a wrong raid by Chicago police. The story by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini–“My Name Is Anjanette Young”–won for Outstanding Regional News Story — Investigative Report.
nypressnews.com
Highland Park shooting survivors sue Smith & Wesson, Robert Crimo III and shooter’s father
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) — The survivors of the mass shooting in Highland Park, IL have sued the gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, as well as the shooter, Robert Crimo III, and his father for their respective roles in making it possible for the shooter to carry out the massacre, according to court documents.
Itasca firefighter with terminal cancer escorted on final ride home from hospital by fiancée, dog
There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, a suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
nypressnews.com
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say.
Woman, 55, killed in crash with carjackers fleeing Chicago police
CHICAGO — A woman is dead and four suspects are in custody after a carjacking spree ended with a police chase and crash. According to police, four offenders exited a stolen pickup truck and committed an armed carjacking on a 65-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Claremont around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said […]
cwbchicago.com
2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer
Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court
CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
nypressnews.com
Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase
CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim’s car as they were being chased by police. Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a...
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground
Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
947wls.com
Guy got his car stolen in Chicago… and 3 hours later it happened to him AGAIN
Corey Simons considers himself pretty lucky after this, but you may not agree…. He got his car stolen twice in one night within the span of 3 hours! First, his 2017 Jaguar SUV was taken from an auto shop in Bucktown. It was promptly recovered by police in East Garfield Park thanks to a GPS tracker on the car.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Chicago area natives ride out monster storm in Florida
Several Chicago-area natives who now live in Florida chose to ride out Hurricane Ian, which has devastated Southwest Florida.
fox32chicago.com
Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang: 'Wicked Town's specialty was violence'
CHICAGO - Brazen, devastating acts of bloodshed earned respect in the world of the Wicked Town street gang, a federal jury heard Monday. And in that world, Donald "Lil’ Don" Lee quickly rose within the ranks. He allegedly killed three people in three years, and he soon became the leader of the West Side gang — its "shot caller," a prosecutor said.
