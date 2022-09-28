ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Josiah Brown, boy pushed into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died of drowning, autopsy confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who died after his aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier, died as a result of drowning.Josiah died Sunday at Lurie Children's Hospital, six days after Fire Department divers pulled him out of the lake in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office announced Wednesday afternoon that an autopsy determined he died as a result of complications from drowning, and his death was ruled a homicide.Josiah's aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

‘My Name Is Anjanette Young’ Wins National Emmy Award For CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 Chicago won a prestigious national Emmy award for its reporting on Anjanette Young, who was a victim of a wrong raid by Chicago police. The story by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini–“My Name Is Anjanette Young”–won for Outstanding Regional News Story — Investigative Report.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 55, killed in crash with carjackers fleeing Chicago police

CHICAGO — A woman is dead and four suspects are in custody after a carjacking spree ended with a police chase and crash. According to police, four offenders exited a stolen pickup truck and committed an armed carjacking on a 65-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Claremont around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer

Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court

CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim’s car as they were being chased by police. Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Chicago Public Schools no longer third largest; Rockford casino breaks ground

Because of declining enrollment numbers, the Chicago Public School District is no longer the third largest in the country. Enrollment at CPS has dropped for the 11th year in a row and has fallen 10% in just the past two years. Miami is now the third largest public school system in the country after gaining nearly 5,000 students this year. New York City and Los Angeles are the top two.
