thefastmode.com
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India
Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
thefastmode.com
Delivering Application Experience with Advanced Network Visibility: Sandvine at DTW 2022
Service providers today see unprecedented amounts of traffic from OTT applications such as Facebook, Google, Apple etc. Combined with the surge in ‘heavy’ users, this growth in traffic increases the strain on service provider networks, often resulting in congestion and deterioration of service and increased operational costs. It also impacts the experience of users accessing other services on the Internet, while contributing to zero additional revenue.
thefastmode.com
Astella, Astri HK Collaborate to Demo Live E2E 5G Integrated Small Cells at MWC
Astella Technologies (Astella), and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate with 5G industry leaders to deliver a live, 5G end-to-end demonstration of 5G integrated small cells at the MWC Las Vegas 2022, being held in Las Vegas from 28 September to 30 September 2022.
thefastmode.com
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa
Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
thefastmode.com
Hiya, Ericsson Partner to Provide Network-based Call Protection to MNOs
Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, announced a new partnership with Ericsson to provide network-based call protection to wireless carriers globally. The new offering, named Call Qualification, is a spam and fraud call protection service powered by Hiya Protect that is immediately available to all wireless carriers using the Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
thefastmode.com
Fujitsu Powers 5G Service Automation in Open RAN
Fujitsu Network Communications introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps...
thefastmode.com
Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services
Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator
Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
thefastmode.com
MTN Aims to Achieve L3 Autonomous Network by 2023 & L4 by 2025
TM Forum's annual Digital Transformation World (DTW) is a major event in the telecom industry. After being held online for two consecutive years due to the pandemic, the event was back to being in-person in 2022 in the hopes of facilitating more in-depth conversations. As a leading operator in Africa,...
thefastmode.com
ETI Guinea Selects Alepo Digital BSS to Transform FTTH Services
Responding to growing demand for high-quality data services, Guinea’s leading service provider ETI SA is transforming its network by implementing digital enablement expert Alepo’s industry-leading BSS Transformation. The advanced platform will modernize the operator’s existing FTTH services, as well as provide support for the future launch of its...
thefastmode.com
pSemi Announces Production Readiness of its New 5G mmWave Switch
PSemi®, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announced the production readiness of a new SP4T switch targeted for wideband and high frequency applications up to 67 GHz. New pSemi mmWave switch supports wireless infrastructure, test and measurement, non-terrestrial networks and point-to-point communication systems. An industry-first, this compact and...
thefastmode.com
Arrcus, Vmware to Help CSPs Deliver Next-gen Services from Edge to Cloud
Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize...
thefastmode.com
SoftAtHome Powers Swisscom's New Wi-Fi 6E Box
SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, have played an active part in Swisscom's new WLAN-Box 3, based on Wi-Fi 6E. With this new triband Mesh repeater and WLAN access point, Swisscom provides the best Wi-Fi experience of the moment. SoftAtHome's Wifi'ON enables the WLAN-Box 3 to provide end-users with improved in-home connectivity and a great Internet experience thanks to the new capabilities offered by the Wi-Fi 6E standard.
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
thefastmode.com
Accedian, Cisco Partner to Help Zain Kuwait Automate its Network
Accedian and Cisco announced that they are helping Zain Kuwait automate its network with increased network visibility and service assurance to deliver superior B2B customer experiences. Zain Kuwait, the leading digital service provider in the country, partnered with Accedian and Cisco to enhance visibility and insight into its network. With...
thefastmode.com
Federated Wireless Launches Subscription-based Private Wireless-as-a-Service
Federated Wireless, the leader in private wireless and shared spectrum innovation, announced they have launched a new subscription-based managed service to give enterprise IT and OT leaders the simplest path to connect modern, industry-specific use cases over next-generation private wireless networks. Private Wireless-as-a-Service by Federated Wireless delivers a simple 3-step...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
New Spectro Cloud Palette Edge Platform Brings World-Class Security and Operational Efficiencies to Kubernetes at the Edge
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Spectro Cloud, a leader in modern Kubernetes (K8s) management software, today announced a major new release of its Palette Edge platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Jamf to Acquire ZecOps to Offer Security Solution for Mobile Devices
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced it signed an agreement to acquire ZecOps, a leader in mobile detection and response. This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization’s mobile security posture, accelerating mobile security investigations from weeks to minutes, leverage known indicators of compromise (IOC) at-scale, and identify sophisticated 0 or 1 click attacks on a much deeper scale.
