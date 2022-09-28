Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India
Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
thefastmode.com
Hiya, Ericsson Partner to Provide Network-based Call Protection to MNOs
Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, announced a new partnership with Ericsson to provide network-based call protection to wireless carriers globally. The new offering, named Call Qualification, is a spam and fraud call protection service powered by Hiya Protect that is immediately available to all wireless carriers using the Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
thefastmode.com
Fujitsu Powers 5G Service Automation in Open RAN
Fujitsu Network Communications introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps...
thefastmode.com
ADRF Launches New DAS C-band Solution for Indoor 5G Networks
Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider, announced the launch of its new ADXV DAS C-band solution and the SDRX C-band repeater. The solutions allow mobile carriers, building owners, system integrators, and neutral hosts to bring ubiquitous 5G coverage for buildings and venues...
thefastmode.com
CEVA Intros 'Industry's First' 5G Baseband Platform IP for ASICs, PentaG-RAN
CEVA (CEVA) introduced PentaG-RAN, the industry's first 5G baseband platform IP for ASICs targeting cellular infrastructure in both base station and radio configurations, including distributed units (DU), and Remote Radio Units (RRU), from small cell to Massive Multiple-Input, Multiple Output (mMIMO). This heterogeneous baseband compute platform has been designed to...
thefastmode.com
The Digital Sovereignty Movement Could Lead to a Data Trade War Featured
The amount of data produced every day is mind-boggling. Whenever we tap a Facebook ad, send an email or swipe our credit cards, we generate massive amounts of data at the speed of a simple click and transaction. For example, roughly 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created every day, largely due to the acceleration and growth of the Internet of Things (IoT).
futurumresearch.com
5G Factor Video Research Note: Deutsche Telekom Gives Mavenir Thumbs Up to Replace Huawei and Deliver Cloud-Native 5G Core
For this vignette of a recent episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast, part of the 5G Factor series, analysts Ron Westfall and Shelly Kramer assess the market implications of Deutsche Telekom (DT) selecting Mavenir to provide Europe’s largest operator with a new cloud-native 5G core solution and advance its decision to replace Huawei in the mobile core.
thefastmode.com
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa
Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator
Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
thefastmode.com
Parsec Unveils New 4-in-1 C-Band Antennas for Private 5G /LTE Networks
Parsec Antennas, an American high-performance antenna manufacturer, unveiled two new 4-in-1 antennas optimized for maximum speed, coverage and capacity in the C-Band spectrum. The Parsec Chinook and Greyhound series 4x4 multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas deliver outstanding mid-band performance for high-speed private 5G/ LTE networks. As Tier 1 service providers build...
thefastmode.com
NTT DATA to Acquire Apisero to Boost Cloud & Data Offering
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apisero, a leading global MuleSoft consulting firm. The acquisition supports NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market providing clients end-to-end cloud and data and engineering capabilities. and adds approximately 2,100 global resources.
thefastmode.com
pSemi Announces Production Readiness of its New 5G mmWave Switch
PSemi®, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announced the production readiness of a new SP4T switch targeted for wideband and high frequency applications up to 67 GHz. New pSemi mmWave switch supports wireless infrastructure, test and measurement, non-terrestrial networks and point-to-point communication systems. An industry-first, this compact and...
thefastmode.com
TXO Systems Launches Wide Range of FTTx Street Cabinets
TXO, the leading provider of critical telecom network hardware and asset management services, has announced the availability of a wide range of Fibre-to-the-X (FTTx) street cabinets, designed to enable service providers to avoid supply chain challenges and accelerate FTTx roll-outs. TXO’s street cabinets offer 10 to 12 year lifecycles and...
thefastmode.com
MTN Aims to Achieve L3 Autonomous Network by 2023 & L4 by 2025
TM Forum's annual Digital Transformation World (DTW) is a major event in the telecom industry. After being held online for two consecutive years due to the pandemic, the event was back to being in-person in 2022 in the hopes of facilitating more in-depth conversations. As a leading operator in Africa,...
thefastmode.com
Palo Alto Networks Unveils Virtual Next-Gen Firewall on Azure Marketplace
Palo Alto Networks, a Microsoft Azure private MEC ecosystem partner, announced availability of VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) technology on the Azure Marketplace. Delivering end-to-end Zero Trust security at the enterprise edge, VM-Series virtual firewalls can now extend best-in-class NGFW capabilities to help protect Azure private MEC applications, providing centralized...
thefastmode.com
Radisys Unveils 5G RAN CU/DU Software Support for Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform
Radisys announced that its Release 16 compliant, Connect RAN 5G CU/DU software will be integrated with the Qualcomm® FSM™200xx 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells to enable high capacity multi-band and multi-carrier 5G RAN solutions. 5G small cell solutions have been gaining traction as a way to enable...
thefastmode.com
Accedian, Cisco Partner to Help Zain Kuwait Automate its Network
Accedian and Cisco announced that they are helping Zain Kuwait automate its network with increased network visibility and service assurance to deliver superior B2B customer experiences. Zain Kuwait, the leading digital service provider in the country, partnered with Accedian and Cisco to enhance visibility and insight into its network. With...
thefastmode.com
Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services
Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
thefastmode.com
Veon's Banglalink Launches 4G TDD Networks Nationwide Across Bangladesh
VEON announced that Banglalink, its operating company in Bangladesh, is launching next generation 4G networks nationwide across Bangladesh to provide high-quality connectivity to accelerate the use of digital services. The new mobile network is being rolled out over the next few months and will typically double internet speeds once available....
