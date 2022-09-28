ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

NTT DATA to Acquire Apisero to Boost Cloud & Data Offering

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apisero, a leading global MuleSoft consulting firm. The acquisition supports NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market providing clients end-to-end cloud and data and engineering capabilities. and adds approximately 2,100 global resources.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Elevating the Customer Experience Through a Tech-Enabled Workforce Featured

Our personal and professional lives have blurred, with the unprecedented shift to remote and hybrid work. As work was pushed outside the boundaries of employees' regular work lives, businesses have needed to adjust to new ways of delivering better customer experiences. Organizations extended their customer engagement operations far beyond the normal boundaries of the contact center as they grappled with increased expectations for reliable, smooth and empatheticconnections. This change in workflow and lifestyle has forced all customer-focused operations to become more agile, driven by a revaluation and reinvestmentin technology built for remote and global accessibility. The result: with nearly all operations moving to the cloud, the need for legacy, on-premise customer service solutions has just about disappeared, delivering much more flexibility to this crucial business function.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Tech, HPE Aruba to Develop Fully Managed Network & Cybersecurity Service

Telefónica Tech , the strategic digital business unit of Telefónica, and Aruba , a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company and a leader in networking solutions, announced their partnership to jointly evolve their service linked to the workspace of the future (flexSITE) and help companies accelerate the adoption of the hybrid work model in the most secure way.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Palo Alto Networks Unveils Virtual Next-Gen Firewall on Azure Marketplace

Palo Alto Networks, a Microsoft Azure private MEC ecosystem partner, announced availability of VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) technology on the Azure Marketplace. Delivering end-to-end Zero Trust security at the enterprise edge, VM-Series virtual firewalls can now extend best-in-class NGFW capabilities to help protect Azure private MEC applications, providing centralized...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Cisco Partner#Accedian Skylight
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan

Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
WORLD
dailyhodl.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cisco
thefastmode.com

StackHawk Launches Deeper API Security Test Coverage

StackHawk, the company making application security testing part of software delivery, announced its Deeper API Security Test Coverage release. This expands StackHawk’s solution to help developers scan the entire API layer to uncover potential vulnerabilities. Today’s application architectures require different approaches to security testing, and legacy security testing tools result in untested parts of the application, or require tedious manual testing and are too slow for most modern release schedules. With this release. StackHawk provides developers the ability to test APIs deeper and faster, so organizations can be confident every build they release is secure.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa

Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services

Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Hiya, Ericsson Partner to Provide Network-based Call Protection to MNOs

Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, announced a new partnership with Ericsson to provide network-based call protection to wireless carriers globally. The new offering, named Call Qualification, is a spam and fraud call protection service powered by Hiya Protect that is immediately available to all wireless carriers using the Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu Powers 5G Service Automation in Open RAN

Fujitsu Network Communications introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Telefónica, Qualcomm to Develop XR & Metaverse Ecosystem

Telefónica and Qualcomm Technologies announced a collaboration to strengthen their position as leaders in the future of XR and the Metaverse. Together they will work to develop and grow the XR ecosystem, leveraging the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform and Telefónica’s advanced fixed and mobile network infrastructure. The agreement also includes exploration of joint commercial opportunities and the launch of XR/metaverse products and services.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

MTN Aims to Achieve L3 Autonomous Network by 2023 & L4 by 2025

TM Forum's annual Digital Transformation World (DTW) is a major event in the telecom industry. After being held online for two consecutive years due to the pandemic, the event was back to being in-person in 2022 in the hopes of facilitating more in-depth conversations. As a leading operator in Africa,...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange

The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

ETI Guinea Selects Alepo Digital BSS to Transform FTTH Services

Responding to growing demand for high-quality data services, Guinea’s leading service provider ETI SA is transforming its network by implementing digital enablement expert Alepo’s industry-leading BSS Transformation. The advanced platform will modernize the operator’s existing FTTH services, as well as provide support for the future launch of its...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

ADRF Launches New DAS C-band Solution for Indoor 5G Networks

Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider, announced the launch of its new ADXV DAS C-band solution and the SDRX C-band repeater. The solutions allow mobile carriers, building owners, system integrators, and neutral hosts to bring ubiquitous 5G coverage for buildings and venues...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy