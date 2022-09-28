ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 27, 2022

WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMKnp_0iD3evFF00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – Two big soccer matchups Tuesday night in the Big 12 and the Mid-Illini Conferences.

Washington shut out Dunlap 3-0 at home and Peoria Notre Dame played to a 2-2 draw with with Champaign Central 2-2.

In two big volleyball matches in the Heart of Illinois Conference, El Paso-Gridley beat Fieldcrest and Tri-Valley defeated Eureka.

At Dunlap, the Eagles won 7-2 in a girls tennis match over Metamora.

Enjoy the highlights.

