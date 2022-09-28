Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 27, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – Two big soccer matchups Tuesday night in the Big 12 and the Mid-Illini Conferences.
Washington shut out Dunlap 3-0 at home and Peoria Notre Dame played to a 2-2 draw with with Champaign Central 2-2.
In two big volleyball matches in the Heart of Illinois Conference, El Paso-Gridley beat Fieldcrest and Tri-Valley defeated Eureka.
At Dunlap, the Eagles won 7-2 in a girls tennis match over Metamora.
