Commentary: Islamic dress distress in Iran

Recently a young woman died in the custody of the morality police in Iran. She was arrested for not properly wearing the head cover, or hijab.

Since then, there have been widespread bloody street protests across Iran. Women have taken to the streets burning hijabs, and some have cut their hair to defy the authorities. In the end, the mullahs will win, and the women will lose.

Is hijab or the covering of hair for women, a religious obligation enshrined in the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed? It all depends how one interprets the religious literature.

There is no mention of any specific dress for women in the Qur’an. Three passages lay down guidelines for Muslim women. They are advised to cover themselves appropriately when they are outside the home and not to display their beauty, their embellishment, and their adornments. Interpretations vary, and scholars draw opposing conclusions from the same passages.

Like the colors of a rainbow, Muslims come in all colors and hues and they in turn bring their own cultural traditions that are well within the limits prescribed by the Qur’an. And yes, the Taliban, the Iranian mullahs, and the Saudi moral police are part of the spectrum.

The underlying principle is to dress modestly and not be a walking sex symbol. Under this rubric, Muslim women can wear any style of dress whether from the West, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, or the Far East.

It is often hard to tell who is right and who is not. For example, in Afghanistan under the Taliban, men are required to grow beards and women are forced to cover themselves in a tentlike garment called burqa when going outside the home.

Even to a casual observer, it becomes apparent that women in different parts of the Muslim world dress differently. Even within one country there are regional variations. To the orthodox Arab Muslims, the shalwar-kamees and long scarf, called dupatta, worn by Muslim as well as non-Muslim women in India and Pakistan appears outrageous. Similarly, most Indian and Pakistani women would consider the obsessive covering of every single strand of hair as an overkill.

So where did this covering the hair come from? It is a Middle Eastern cultural tradition. It is ironic that while they constitute merely 15 percent of the 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide, most Arab Muslims consider themselves as the final arbiter of what is Islamic and what is not. This attitude, unfortunately, is spreading beyond the Arab world. Cultural traditions of one part of the world are being exported disguised in religious garb.

This restrictive philosophy rode on the wings of petrodollars and reached the far corners of the Muslim world where compliant imams started shoving a totally alien and foreign cultural tradition down the throats of God-fearing, gullible Muslim men and women. In Pakistan in the 1950s and 1960s, hijabi women were rare. Now it is a common sight.

Why don’t the imams and scholars lead the way in removing the confusion? Why don’t they, pray tell, interpret religion according to prevailing times? Islam allows this. There have been plenty of examples where scholars in the initial 500 years of Islamic history debated and interpreted religion. That is how the four main schools of Sunni jurisprudence and the two schools of Shia jurisprudence became established.

Now a great majority of scholars rely on old commentaries, some going back to the early centuries of Islam, to find answers to the issues that did not exist then. Most of them have ceased to break new ground in religious thinking and have morphed into conformists who are comfortable in following in the footsteps of the scholars and jurists of yore. Prophet Mohammed is reported to have said that the ink of a scholar’s pen is more sacred than the blood of a martyr. By blindly following the ancient interpretations the scholars have let their inkwells run dry.

Wearing a hijab should be a choice for Muslim women and not a religious dictate. Once it is made a religious obligation, as some Muslims have done, it automatically consigns non-hijab wearing women to a lesser status. It is hard to accept that tens of millions of Muslim women in Arab as well as in non-Arab societies had it wrong for centuries.

Whether in Afghanistan, Iran, or Saudi Arabi, those male-dominated societies are comfortable in suppressing the women under the rubric of their own skewed and narrow vision of Islam. The events unfolding in Iran point to a deep despair among Muslim women everywhere.

S. Amjad Hussain is an emeritus professor of surgery and humanities at the University of Toledo. His column runs every other week in The Blade.



