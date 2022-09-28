Marion Isaac (1919-2022)

BRYAN — Marion Isaac, the grande dame of her extended family and the family’s businesses, who contributed to the community, died Sunday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was 103.

She was returning Saturday night from the wedding of a great-niece in Toledo when the car in which she was a passenger was struck by another vehicle at U.S. 20 and State Rt. 109 near Delta, Ohio. Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner, said Miss Isaac died from blunt force injuries. The Fulton County sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

She was at work on Friday, as she’d been the previous 76 years, as head of accounting operations in the Isaac family’s businesses, which include Isaac Corp. and Isaac Property Co. She stopped driving at age 100, and coworkers drove her to work and home.

“Her life was the family business and helping others,” said nephew Zac Isaac, president of Isaac Property Co. and a University of Toledo trustee. His late father, George Isaac, Jr. — Miss Isaac’s youngest brother — was a longtime executive in the family’s business interests, which have included metal recycling and real estate, and was chairman of the Medical College of Ohio board of trustees.

She had purpose, said her niece Renee Isaac, a neighbor in Bryan who looked after Miss Isaac.

“She loved her family. She didn’t do anything but work, and that’s what kept her going,” said her niece, whose father was Miss Isaac’s brother Mose.

She and her siblings wanted the succeeding generation to have a college education because they did not, said the younger Miss Isaac, a retired schoolteacher.

She funded scholarships at Defiance College and Northwest State Community College, Archbold. She was a donor more recently to the interactive fountain at Bryan’s Recreation Park amphitheater. She gave cheerfully to her church, Wesley United Methodist, but much of her philanthropy went unheralded.

“Her philosophy was, help those who are less fortunate,” Mr. Isaac said. “That truly was her mission in life. She shared that with the third and fourth and fifth generations.”

She was born Aug. 10, 1919, to Mary and George Isaac, who were immigrants from Syria. In Bryan, the family lived near the railroad tracks. The children took delight in placing pennies on the track and, to help heat the family home, took care to pick up coal that had fallen off trains. In the Great Depression, they came in contact with travelers who’d been riding the rails and hopped off at Bryan.

“My grandmother, as part of our Syrian hospitality, took them in and fed them,” said the younger Miss Isaac, recalling that her aunt said, “ ‘I’m glad we went through the Depression because it taught us how to survive.’”

She was senior class president when she graduated from Bryan High School in 1937. Afterward, she was a bookkeeper for the Stine Lumber Co. She joined the Isaac family business in 1946.

She was known for reaching out to others “in a way that’s a lost art,” her niece said. “She called. She sent cards. She sent flowers. She acknowledged many people. She had friends, young and old.”

Mr. Isaac said: “She was a caregiver for her older siblings and, having no children, she was an integral part of all the nieces’ and nephews’ lives. She was always fun to be with.”

There are no immediate survivors, but she was survived by nieces and nephews, their children, and their children’s children.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday in Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements are by the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

The family suggests tributes to the church.