State College, Mifflin County field hockey tie 0-0 in defensive battle
Anyone who was looking for goals in Thursday’s State College-Mifflin County field hockey game was disappointed. But anyone looking for a competitive contest got more than they bargained for. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The two District 6 teams battled for four...
Bishop McDevitt field hockey clips Camp Hill in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Capital clash
Camp Hill (5-5) turned in a solid effort and gave Bishop McDevitt (9-1) all they could handle, but the Crusaders ultimately held on to secure a 1-0 divisional victory Thursday. Nat Barkman’s second-quarter goal proved to make the difference. Maddi Donmoyer picked up the assist on the game-winning tally.
Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead
Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
Northern York tops West Perry volleyball in straight sets
Northern York had a solid evening on Thursday, picking up a Colonial Division girls volleyball win over West Perry. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Polar Bears won in straight sets, topping the Mustangs 3-0.
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: 3 Trojans reach District 3 golf
3 Trojans qualify for District 3: The Mid Penn Conference held its golf championships at Dauphin Highlands on Tuesday and three Chambersburg players were able to place high enough to qualify for the District 3 Tournament on Oct. 7-8. For the girls, Emily Rensch shot a 90 to place sixth...
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
Fundraiser volleyball game held at Penn State York campus in honor of late player
YORK, Pa. — The first-ever "Gift of Life" fundraiser volleyball game was held at Penn State's York campus Monday night. Girls on the school's volleyball team were remembering their late teammate, Courtney Groft, who died in a car crash last year. The nineteen-year-old was an organ donor, who was...
abc27.com
Gettysburg’s Devil’s Den to reopen this weekend
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30. After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Lancaster Farming
Franklin County's Selina Horst named Pennsylvania Dairy Princess
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six of the seven finalists were revealed and Selina Horst had yet to hear her name. It was an anxious moment to say the least. After years of dreaming and weeks of preparing, Horst’s hopes of being chosen as the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess hinged on the next few seconds.
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
'Heroes' Who Lifted Car Off Pedestrian Sought By Shippensburg Police
A pedestrian was rescued by local "heroes" hit in a crosswalk and crushed by a car in Shippensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of East King Street just before 5 p.m., according to a release by the Shippensburg police. "Several people help...
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police
A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
Commercial vehicle hits pedestrian in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person was seriously injured Wednesday morning in Carlisle after they were hit by a commercial vehicle, police said. The incident happened at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street. The intersection is shut down while police conduct an investigation and reconstruction. As of...
$5M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket with $5 million in Dauphin County. According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, Because the store sold the ticket, they receive a $10,000 bonus.
$5 million lottery ticket sold in Dauphin County
A retailer in Dauphin County has sold a $5 million lottery ticket according to Pennsylvania lottery officials. Beer N Cigar, 3842 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, sold the winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off ticket and will receive a $10,000 bonus as a result.
