Greencastle, PA

PennLive.com

Trinity girls volleyball sweeps Middletown, extends Mid-Penn Colonial lead

Trinity (10-0) kept its superb form with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Middletown Thursday. The Shamrocks now hold a two-match lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial division. Jessica Minnick turned in another strong outing with 28 assists, 4 aces, and 4 kills. Abigail McMullin finished the contest with 5 kills, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Jesslyn Ross tallied 14 digs and 5 aces. Jayda Gray accounted for 7 kills and 2 aces and Grace Sullivan tallied 2 aces. Sammi McAuliffe finished with 7 kills, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while Melissa Zack tallied 7 kills, respectively.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: 3 Trojans reach District 3 golf

3 Trojans qualify for District 3: The Mid Penn Conference held its golf championships at Dauphin Highlands on Tuesday and three Chambersburg players were able to place high enough to qualify for the District 3 Tournament on Oct. 7-8. For the girls, Emily Rensch shot a 90 to place sixth...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here

Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Gettysburg’s Devil’s Den to reopen this weekend

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30. After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police

A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Commercial vehicle hits pedestrian in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person was seriously injured Wednesday morning in Carlisle after they were hit by a commercial vehicle, police said. The incident happened at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street. The intersection is shut down while police conduct an investigation and reconstruction. As of...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

$5M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket with $5 million in Dauphin County. According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, Because the store sold the ticket, they receive a $10,000 bonus.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
