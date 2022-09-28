ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Apple picks a partner

By By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

If you have money in a mutual fund or are covered by a pension, the odds are overwhelmingly high that you have a stake in Apple.

The innovation leader of the technology age is nearly a must own stock for institutional investors and a staple of index funds. When Apple makes a big business decision, it has impact for tens of millions of investors and even more consumers.

Thus, Apple’s announcement that the new iPhone 14 will be assembled at a Foxconn plant in India is a very big development.

Apple is moving quickly to reduce its dependence on China. Given the ever-increasing threat by China to invade Taiwan, Apple’s move to build an alternative supply chain away from China, is important to the entire U.S. economy.

U.S. investments in Russia became worthless overnight when Vladimir Putin began war to take over Ukraine.

China’s threats to do the same in Taiwan are far more serious economically because the United States has exponentially more money invested there.

Moreover, unlike Ukraine, where only U.S. weapons are involved, President Biden has said four times on the record that U.S. troops will protect Taiwan.

Obviously, in the event of armed conflict between the United States and China, Apple is collateral damage. But the financial fallout would be extremely painful to American investors. Even investors who don’t own Apple would suffer from the revaluation of all stock values in a downfall of a widely owned market leader.

Apple is still too vulnerable to China. What once made perfect sense from a financial standpoint is high risk as China shifts to a militaristic agenda.

Assessing the situation from the ground in China, Apple’s new investments are going elsewhere. Moving the latest and greatest iPhone into a less threatening environment should cause reappraisal in Beijing.

U.S. companies like Apple took China to global economic competitiveness.

Apple’s move to India was not lightly made.

The connection to China has been very good for the U.S. giant. But it has become too dangerous to expand.

