MCHENRY — Garrett County residents brought passion and commitment to the first public meeting called by Housing Availability for All (Facebook group) at Uno’s on Sept. 21. Swanton resident Ryan Kitzmiller opened the meeting, detailing the wide public support for the petition and calling for a 1% increase in the transfer tax on houses valued at $500,000 or more to be invested in the first-time homebuyer’s program or other measures to address the difficulty facing working families in finding affordable homes.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO