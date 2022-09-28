ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'Farm Party' planned at Wildom Farm

McHENRY — Wildom Farm will host a farm party fundraiser in collaboration with Monique Mehring, candidate for Maryland State Delegate District 1A, from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. All surplus campaign funds will support Garrett County Community Action’s Meals on Wheels.
West Virginia COVID czar: Colder weather may bring more COVID cases

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Colder weather may bring with it an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to West Virginia's coronavirus czar. Studies from the United Kingdom indicate increases in cases and hospitalizations have occurred with the arrival of cooler weather, Dr. Clay Marsh said Thursday. Documented cases have increased 30% in the U.K., while hospitalizations have risen by 17%, he said.
Lively discussion featured at housing availability meeting

MCHENRY — Garrett County residents brought passion and commitment to the first public meeting called by Housing Availability for All (Facebook group) at Uno’s on Sept. 21. Swanton resident Ryan Kitzmiller opened the meeting, detailing the wide public support for the petition and calling for a 1% increase in the transfer tax on houses valued at $500,000 or more to be invested in the first-time homebuyer’s program or other measures to address the difficulty facing working families in finding affordable homes.
Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that's when another round of abuse begins. Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones' defamation trial in...
