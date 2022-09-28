Read full article on original website
Related
The pumpkin patches in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Now that the fall season has officially begun, people are putting on their flannels and venturing to the nearest pumpkin patches to find the perfect pumpkin for the season. Here is a list of all the pumpkin patches in the Sacramento area: Glass Pumpkin Patch On Oct. 8 the Fourth Annual Handblown Glass […]
capradio.org
Sacramento opens new temporary shelter for unhoused residents on Auburn Boulevard
Starting this week, people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will have a new option for connecting with services and temporary shelter. The city plans to open its Outreach and Engagement Center full-time on Thursday at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in northeast Sacramento. The facility, located at the city’s former Powerhouse Science Center and Museum, was used earlier this year as a weather respite shelter, opening for 10 days during this month’s record heatwave.
Mountain Democrat
Thunder in the Park roars into Cameron Park
Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce for the annual Thunder in the Park Car Show featuring classic cars and trucks, live music, raffle prizes, food trucks, vendor booths and more at Cameron Park Lake. Pre-registration for those with pre-1974 classic cars who want to enter a vehicle closes...
Placer Rep debuts 'Ghosts of Placer County' play at Oakmont High School
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — "Ghosts of Placer County" debuts Friday in Roseville as Placer Repertory Theater's first mainstage, multiweek production. It tells the story of Dr. Dessa Dagmar and her daughter Aubrey over the course of 30 years. "It is about ghosts and it's about what haunts us, so it's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tickets for Polar Express train rides in Old Sacramento go on sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you want to board the Polar Express in Old Sacramento, now is the time to buy tickets. Tickets for the Polar Express went on sale Wednesday for the holiday-themed train ride. The train ride is a family-friendly event where Polar Express characters entertain passengers before boarding for a ride to […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Showcase 2022 a great party
Saturday night, Sept. 24, was party time in downtown Lincoln. More than 1,100 revelers crowded into Beermann Plaza and F Street to celebrate great food, wine and beer from 45 Lincoln area restaurants, wineries and breweries. Delayed two years by COVID, the Lincoln Showcase was a blast from the past.
KCRA.com
Would you buy it? Sacramento home inspired by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí hits the market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A home with a distinct Antoni Gaudí-esque flair has hit the market in Sacramento and getting attention onZillow Gone Wild. The 2,320-square-foot property at 2510 Coleman Way in the Curtis Park neighborhood has a listing price of $825,000. Many rooms inside were inspired by Gaudí,...
cityofwoodland.org
Floating Pumpkin Patch Comes back to Woodland
Bring the kids out to our very own floating pumpkin patch to pick out their pumpkins on Friday, October 28 from 5:00-7:00 pm. The cost is only $5 per child. Pre-registration is required. Halloween crafts will also be provided.
RELATED PEOPLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom's glass pumpkin patch is sure to blow you away
A special type of pumpkin patch is returning to the Folsom Public Art Center on Oct. 8. This isn’t your typical field of gourds; this patch is made up of pumpkins made of glass. Presented by the Folsom Parks and Recreation Department and 2BGlass Studio, this popular annual event...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area music venue The Boardwalk to reopen under new ownership
The Sacramento County music venue The Boardwalk is reopening under new ownership. The Boardwalk in Orangevale first opened in 1987 and hosted more than that 1,900 concerts featuring local and touring acts. Megadeth once did an acoustic set there. Former owner Sandy Silk closed the venue earlier this year, citing...
Sacramento Vice Mayor calls to amend ordinance, ban homeless camps 500-feet from schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby is calling on Sacramento's city manager and city attorney to add schools and daycare facilities to the list of buildings that require a 500 foot buffer from homeless camps. "We need to protect our kids. We need to keep the schools...
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
Eater
Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall
We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
KCRA.com
How cruising, lowriding became an expression of Chicano culture in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is legal in the city of Sacramento thanks to the coordination from car clubs and car enthusiasts. Now, cities around the state are working to legalize the hobby after years of what some lowriders consider discriminatory ordinances meant to target people of color in certain communities.
CBS News
Hidden Dumpling House
Do you like dumplings? Lori Wallace is in Elk Grove at the new Hidden Dumpling House. See what tasty dumplings you can have to enjoy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Yolo County issues food vendor warning in West Sac, Woodland
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Afood vendor warning was issued Friday after multiple complaints regarding unpermitted street food vendors operating in Yolo County. "We have seen a marked increase from unlicensed food vendors in West Sac and Woodland. We received complaints from residents and businesses, for safety reasons, we will work with the cities to do some enforcement," read an email to KCRA3 from the Yolo County Environmental Health Division.
Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers. The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
Beer shortage? Here's what local brewers are saying
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Global shortages continue to impact companies all over the world and the next shortage could involve beer. Breweries, big and small, are feeling the pressure of supply chain issues and raw materials skyrocketing in price. It’s no secret that it has been extremely difficult to get...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0