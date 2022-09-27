Read full article on original website
capecoralbreeze.com
Schools, Lee County offices closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian
The School District of Lee County cancelled activities and closed schools through today as Hurricane Ian approached on Monday. In “an abundance of caution,” the district announced that schools would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday with a decision for the rest of the week contingent on storm updates.
fox4now.com
Boil notice, school closures, curfew in place in Lee County following Hurricane Ian
People in Lee County are being instructed to boil water. The Bail Water Notice was issued after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. The School District of Lee County announced it will be closed until next week. In addition, a curfew is in effect through 6...
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
Lee County has issued a curfew
Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
floridapolitics.com
Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida
The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
Curfew in effect for Naples and Collier County
Naples and Collier County will be in place from 6 p.m. tonight (9/29) to 6 a.m. tomorrow (9/30). Collier County says there is good reason behind this curfew.
Miami New Times
Lee County Skipped Evacuation of Jail Located in Evacuation Zone UPDATED
Update published 9:35 a.m. 9/29/2022: Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement claiming that inmates at the downtown Fort Myers jail are safe. He says that "in an abundance of caution, inmates were relocated within the main jail to a higher floor." More than two million Floridians were told...
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.
Lee County has declared a local State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian
Mandatory evacuations will be for all of Zone A, all of Zone B, and for partials areas of Zone C. Around 2:00 pm, Lee County extended the evacuation to portions of Zone C. This order covered Zone C in North Cape and in North Fort Myers. Sanibel Island mayor Holly....
Hurricane Ian updates: Collier, Lee county (Florida) schools postpone football games ahead of storm
NAPLES, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has yet to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, but the storm already has wiped out some sporting events. The public school districts in Collier and Lee counties announced Monday night they are postponing their high school football games this week. In some ...
Widespread damage confirmed as Ian recovery begins
Daylight will reveal the true impact of Hurricane Ian's wrath as local and state relief teams move in on Southwest Florida.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County orders evacuation of most-vulnerable zone
Sarasota County leaders on Monday ordered evacuations of the most vulnerable areas and residents, hoping to have everyone who is heading to emergency shelters by 8 p.m Tuesday, when the first of Hurricane Ian's winds are expected to arrive. Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane said emergency shelters would open at...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Charlotte County preparing for Hurricane Ian, issues evacuation orders
Charlotte County officials will be available to discuss county preparations and answer questions as they prepare for Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island under State of Emergency, issues mandatory evacuation
Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation order due to Ian. There is a predicted storm surge of 6 to 9 feet which means conditions warrant an evacuation. “Now is the time for residents to leave the Island,” Marco Island said in a news release. A state of emergency...
Lee County planning to keep bridges from Fort Myers to Cape Coral open
It’s an answer not a lot of those living in Lee County knew- do Lee County’s bridges stay open during a hurricane threat?
floridapolitics.com
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
