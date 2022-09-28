Read full article on original website
Salt Lake sweeps CSI volleyball
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team. After losing their first two conference matches on the road last week, CSI fell to No. 3 Salt Lake Wednesday night. #3 Salt Lake 3,...
Basketball Bash back at CSI Wednesday night
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team plays their Scenic West home opener Wednesday evening against Salt Lake Community College, both basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak. The CSI volleyball game is at 6 p.m. and right after, the CSI...
Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls soccer team moved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in 3A High Desert Conference play with a win over Kimberly. The Indians will host Filer Wednesday. Kimberly will travel to Declo on Wednesday. OTHER SCORES. Wendell 9, Declo 1. Yoselin Acevedo, Aaliyah Orozco,...
Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan
It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team. Both CSI basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak. Bruin boys and girls take Twin Falls Invitational; prep sports scores. Updated: 21 hours ago. Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly;...
Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday
Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
Hansen, Tyler
RUPERT—Tyler Hansen of Rupert, Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the untimely age of 47. He passed away from complications related to Type 1 Diabetes. He leaves behind a family who cared about him deeply and although many of the relationship dynamics were complex, there was an undeniable bond between them all.
Stunning photo captures Air St. Luke’s, Perrine Bridge, Old Glory
It’s a stunning photo from Sept. 11, 2022 — an enormous American flag flying in the Snake River Canyon near the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. While the Stars and Stripes draw the eye, there’s also an Air St. Luke’s helicopter in view, and those onboard had a view they’ll remember forever.
Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place. The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit. In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox...
UPDATE: Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta has been located and returned to his home. The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome. 17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on...
Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway. Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion. Currently, the...
Ravenous Raptor Grill: New food truck run by students from the Idaho Deaf and Blind School now open
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind was awarded a $55,000 grant to help open a food truck for the students in their 18-21 year old program. Wednesday, they celebrated the opening of their new food truck by inviting the...
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
Castleford School District now offering preschool for the community
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time ever, Castleford School District is now offering preschool for children ages 4 and 5. Studies show that children who attend preschool have improved social and emotional skills, as well as school readiness, and now, preschool is an option for the Castleford community.
Memorial Wall to be constructed in downtown Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new memorial wall will be built in downtown Twin Falls, honoring veterans, firefighters, and police officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice from Twin Falls County. The Memorial Wall was originally proposed back in 2020, and after research and discussion, they have come...
Jerome ID Police Searching For Missing Teen
Southern Idaho police are asking area residents to keep an eye out for a missing teenage boy. Have you seen Alejandro Raddatz Acosta?. The Jerome Police Department is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Alejandro Raddatz Acosta. Acosta, 17, hasn't had contact with family since September 24, 2022, according to his active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. He is 5'7" and weighs 190 pounds.
Carey becomes ‘Capital for a Day’, as Gov. Little connects with rural Idaho
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in over a year, Governor Little held his Capital for a Day, this time in Carey. The day kicked off Thursday morning at the Blaine County Fairgrounds. “With almost any important and meaningful step forward, active and consistent communication between state...
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, residents, business owners and state officials made their way to Jerome for the official groundbreaking for Nelson-Jameson, Inc’s newest facility in the Magic Valley. Nelson-Jameson specializes in food processing supplies for the food and beverage industry. Currently, the company operates a facility...
Health Advisory for Murtaugh Lake
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials issued a health advisory Monday for Murtaugh Lake after the water was tested for a toxic algal bloom. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the health advisory was issued following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that found unhealthy levels of Microcycstin in the lake. The toxin is caused by a HAB, or harmful algal bloom, that develops naturally, according to the health department. The HABs usually form during the summer in hot weather, but shrink as the temperatures get cooler.
Behind the Business: Family Health Services’ Advanced Delivery Dental Clinic
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On pioneer court in Jerome, one of the most unique dental offices in the world just opened up this past spring. It all started with Brooke Fukuoka, the main dentist at the office’s passion that she found a long time ago at a summer camp.
