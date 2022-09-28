ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hubble Hero House hits the market this Saturday; proceeds go to charities

KUNA, Idaho — To give a boost to Idaho charities, Hubble Homes, based in Meridian, sells a house each year and gives the proceeds away. This year's "Hubble Hero House" is located in Kuna and will go up for sale Saturday, Oct. 1, listed at more than $523,000. All the proceeds will go to seven Treasure Valley nonprofits: Advocates Against Family Violence, Kuna Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada and Canyon Counties, Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ 3 firms to pitch vision for Expo Idaho property to county commission

Following months of community outreach and engagement, Ada County Board of Commissioners has announced that three design firms will be presenting their visions on improving approximately 80 acres of the Expo Idaho property to the board 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The public presentations will take place in the first-floor public hearing room of the ...
Ada County, ID
Boise, ID
MIX 106

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Post Register

Welcome Cruz, the new wellness K9 for the Boise Police Dept.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
Post Register

Drag performer sues blogger for defamation over edited video

BOISE — A drag performer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a far-right blogger he accuses of releasing a doctored video that falsely made it look as if he had exposed himself to children. Eric Posey filed the lawsuit Monday in a court in northern Idaho, saying his reputation...
107.9 LITE FM

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Post Register

Nampa Police looking for armed and dangerous adult male

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

