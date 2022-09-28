Read full article on original website
KUNA, Idaho — To give a boost to Idaho charities, Hubble Homes, based in Meridian, sells a house each year and gives the proceeds away. This year's "Hubble Hero House" is located in Kuna and will go up for sale Saturday, Oct. 1, listed at more than $523,000. All the proceeds will go to seven Treasure Valley nonprofits: Advocates Against Family Violence, Kuna Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada and Canyon Counties, Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa School District held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a single-family home project getting ready to be built by students. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Nampa School District Superintendent Dr. Greg Russell both attended Wednesday’s ceremony to mark the start of a single-family house that students will build from the ground up.
Following months of community outreach and engagement, Ada County Board of Commissioners has announced that three design firms will be presenting their visions on improving approximately 80 acres of the Expo Idaho property to the board 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The public presentations will take place in the first-floor public hearing room of the ...
BOISE, Idaho — Most Idaho farms have some animals, like chickens and maybe some pigs, but at this Meridian farm, the main crop is flowers. Over the years, Tara McCallister developed a passion for beautifying her home landscape and with her family, turned her passion into a successful flower-growing business.
Elevate Academy’s mission is to prepare its at-risk students for their “next step.” Whether they go to college, get a job or join the military, leaders at the career-technical charter school want to ensure their students have the necessary skills for success. Folded into that goal is...
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Big Trinity Lake campground is now closed until the search for a person reported missing in the area ends, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. The sheriff's office has not released a picture or description of the missing person. Deputies and personnel with...
NAMPA, Idaho — A recent Kids Count report shows 12.6% of Idaho Children ages 3 to 17 were diagnosed with anxiety or depression, and 10% of high school students in Idaho attempted suicide. More than half of those children did not receive any care in the last year, according...
BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of artists around Ada County are opening their studios to visitors for two weekends in October, welcoming in people for the Boise Open Studio Collective Organization's Open Studio Tour. The showcases take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Many...
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
BOISE — A drag performer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a far-right blogger he accuses of releasing a doctored video that falsely made it look as if he had exposed himself to children. Eric Posey filed the lawsuit Monday in a court in northern Idaho, saying his reputation...
It will feel like fall for the final two days of September. Heading into October, high pressure returns, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70's to low 80's.
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
BOISE, Idaho — Affordable housing is an issue Boiseans hear a lot about, but do not see enough of lately. The issue prompted the Collister United Methodist Church to team up with nonprofit LEAP Housing to provide affordable spaces behind their parking lot. KTVB showed a glimpse of the...
Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell has meant everything to this Canyon County community. But with it comes it comes challenges facing city leaders as they deal with urban growth.
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police are in the area of the 1900 block of 1st St N looking for an adult male who is armed and dangerous. The male is described as an adult, 18 years old, light complexion, 6’00”, thin build, unknown shirt, possibly black, jeans.
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
BOISE, Idaho — Before Irene Gakwa was reported missing earlier this year, the Kenyan immigrant was following her dreams here in the Treasure Valley. She studied nursing at the College of Western Idaho but later moved out of the state. Irene was officially reported missing in late March from...
