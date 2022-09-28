Rob Schneider is premiering his new movie right here in Arizona, and you can meet him! 12 News reported that the will be giving special live introductions at local theaters. The comedian will be promoting his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip," which opens this week. He will be doing the introductions before several different show times across the Valley on Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO