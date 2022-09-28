Read full article on original website
12News honored with 12 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards
PHOENIX — 12News was recognized with 12 2022 Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Southwestern Rocky Mountain region serves Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and southeastern California. 12News was recognized with the following awards:. 1. Continuing Coverage: "No Justice for Sammy"...
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
Haunted Houses Near Phoenix You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are one of the best ways to celebrate spooky season.
iheart.com
Rob Schneider Premiering New Movie In Arizona And You Can Meet Him
Rob Schneider is premiering his new movie right here in Arizona, and you can meet him! 12 News reported that the will be giving special live introductions at local theaters. The comedian will be promoting his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip," which opens this week. He will be doing the introductions before several different show times across the Valley on Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
insideradio.com
Audacy's KOOL-FM Phoenix Latest Classic Hits Outlet To Make The Switch To 'Big.'
Just as its Philadelphia classic hits station WOGL re-branded as “Big 98.1” earlier this year, Audacy flips the switch at its longtime Phoenix station in the format, KOOL-FM, re-launching as “Big 94.5.”. The station's revamped website promises “BIG hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s...BIG contests...BIG FUN!!!”...
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
arcadianews.com
Arcadia mom channels grief through her first book
Those with pets know how important they are to a family, and how heartbreaking it can be when they pass away. Arcadia mom Claudia Teetsel and her family experienced that sorrow after the death of their pup, Coco. “Our family got Coco back in 2009 – our first family pet....
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Valley’s Ultimate Oktoberfest Guide
These events are bringing Germany’s traditional celebrations of one of the world’s oldest and biggest festivals to the Valley for a month filled with booze and fun right here in our own backyard. Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Head to Chandler Park in the heart of the original town square...
lovinlife.com
October Phoenix Calendar of Events
The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
Tucson museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga
PHOENIX — After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
azbigmedia.com
‘The Sandlot’ stars will host meet-and-greet at ComicX
“You’re killing me, Smalls” and “Legends never die” are some of the iconic movie lines from the classic, family-friendly baseball movie, “The Sandlot.”. : Ranking Arizona: Top 10 best places to live for 2022. : Where Should I Move? The Best (and Worst) Places to...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Eegee’s Coming To Surprise
A popular Tucson-based eatery is coming to Surprise. Eegee has recently taken the valley by storm by opening several locations around the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Surprise is the newest location to be named for the popular sub and frozen fruit beverages to be served. Eegees will be located in the Village at Prasada, located right off the Loop 303 and Waddell.
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have been to a variety of astonishing places in Phoenix, Arizona. If you are searching for things to do and places to go in Phoenix, this is the article for you!
