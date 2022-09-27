Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
Electronic auto insurance verification leads to dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists
SPRINGFIELD- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has noted the success of the Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program, which has led to a dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists. Under this program, insurance companies work with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists have automobile insurance. Over the first 14 months of the program the percentage of registered vehicles without verified insurance dropped from 12.7% of Illinois vehicles to 6.9%. During this same period, more than 540,000 vehicle owners have either obtained insurance or received license plate suspensions.
classichits106.com
Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
classichits106.com
Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies
CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
classichits106.com
Are you ready to vote? Register to vote today on National Voter Registration Day
SPRINGFIELD – With the mid-term elections coming later this fall, the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is fast approaching. September 27th is National Voter Registration Day, held one month before most states stop taking new voters on the rolls ahead of an election. You can register to vote online in Illinois at ova.elections.il.gov. You can also register in person at your local county clerk’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
classichits106.com
Scone Zone with Father Dominic coming to LaSalle Public Library
LASALLE – A famed local cookbook author and culinary expert will be hosting a presentation at LaSalle Public Library. On Tuesday Father Dominic Garramone will talk about the history of scones, from medieval times to the present. This virtual program is free and open to the public. Father Dominic Garramone, OSB, is a monk at Saint Bede Abbey in Peru, Illinois. He was the host of the PBS cooking show, Breaking Bread with Father Dominic, from 1999 to 2001. The author of 10 cookbooks will share classic scone recipe with some easy variations, and more advanced recipes, like Norfolk scones with a layer of raspberry filing, and savory scones with bacon, cheddar and chives. Registration is necessary at https://bit.ly/3LuNm8B.
Comments / 0