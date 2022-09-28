ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian

 4 days ago
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28.

Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of the state available to assist in preparation, response and recovery activities in affected regions. It also allows the Georgia Department of Defense to deploy up to 500 National Guard troops.

“Damaging winds will be possible statewide, even well away from the center of the storm, and downed trees and powerlines are possible statewide on Friday and Saturday,” Kemp said in a statement. “Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is also possible statewide, with 4 to 6 inches or more forecast in Southeast Georgia. Flash flooding, power outages, and other dangerous situations are possible, especially in Southeast Georgia.”

In order to accommodate thousands of travelers leaving Florida and south Georgia, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes late Tuesday night were reversed to flow northbound. Traffic flow will remain that way until the storm passes.

Metro Atlanta school districts are making changes ahead of severe weather later in the week. Clayton County Schools will go with a virtual learning day on Friday, with staff and students to work and learn remotely.

Dozens of high school football games across the state have been moved off of their regular Friday night schedule to earlier in the week. Numerous metro schools will play their games on Thursday. Several south Georgia schools are moving their games into Thursday.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on Ian’s track to Georgia and potential impacts.

WSB Radio

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
wabe.org

Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
GEORGIA STATE
#South Georgia#State Of Georgia#Southeast Georgia#Hurricanes#Weather#Hurricane Ian#The State Of Emergency#National Guard
WSB Radio

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be...
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have...
NORTH PORT, FL
WALB 10

South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia

Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
GEORGIA STATE
