State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian

Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28.

Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of the state available to assist in preparation, response and recovery activities in affected regions. It also allows the Georgia Department of Defense to deploy up to 500 National Guard troops.

“Damaging winds will be possible statewide, even well away from the center of the storm, and downed trees and powerlines are possible statewide on Friday and Saturday,” Kemp said in a statement. “Widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is also possible statewide, with 4 to 6 inches or more forecast in Southeast Georgia. Flash flooding, power outages, and other dangerous situations are possible, especially in Southeast Georgia.”

In order to accommodate thousands of travelers leaving Florida and south Georgia, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes late Tuesday night were reversed to flow northbound. Traffic flow will remain that way until the storm passes.

Metro Atlanta school districts are making changes ahead of severe weather later in the week. Clayton County Schools will go with a virtual learning day on Friday, with staff and students to work and learn remotely.

Dozens of high school football games across the state have been moved off of their regular Friday night schedule to earlier in the week. Numerous metro schools will play their games on Thursday. Several south Georgia schools are moving their games into Thursday.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on Ian's track to Georgia and potential impacts.

