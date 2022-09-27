Read full article on original website
Illinois harvest slightly behind five year average
SPRINGFIELD – Harvest is underway across Illinois, although it is slightly behind the five year average. The USDA reported this week that just 6% of the corn has been harvested, about 10% behind average. Corn mature reached 47%, compared to the 5-year average of 66%. Soybeans are running about 8% behind average, with just 2% of the crop harvested. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 63 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 57%.
Are you ready to vote? Register to vote today on National Voter Registration Day
SPRINGFIELD – With the mid-term elections coming later this fall, the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is fast approaching. September 27th is National Voter Registration Day, held one month before most states stop taking new voters on the rolls ahead of an election. You can register to vote online in Illinois at ova.elections.il.gov. You can also register in person at your local county clerk’s office.
Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor says the state’s relatively low jobless rate will help him keep his promise to eliminate debt in the state fund that pays unemployment benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that he’ll transfer $450 million from the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to pay down the federal loan. The loan was necessary when COVID-19 shut down businesses in 2020 and unemployment soared. New jobs and decreasing unemployment has eased pressure on the fund. The debt stands at $1.8 billion and Pritzker promises to eliminate it by year’s end.
Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
Electronic auto insurance verification leads to dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists
SPRINGFIELD- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has noted the success of the Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program, which has led to a dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists. Under this program, insurance companies work with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists have automobile insurance. Over the first 14 months of the program the percentage of registered vehicles without verified insurance dropped from 12.7% of Illinois vehicles to 6.9%. During this same period, more than 540,000 vehicle owners have either obtained insurance or received license plate suspensions.
