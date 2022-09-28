Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
Dodgers Star Puts a Little Damper on 107-Win Celebration
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who drove in the only run in L.A.'s 107th win of the season, knows the regular season doesn't matter once October hits.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Recent Changes Have Dave Roberts Hopeful
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger may have bolstered enough confidence for a considerable postseason role
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
NBC Sports
Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration
If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Craig Kimbrel Walks In Game-Winning Run In Dodgers’ Extra-Innings Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers worked Blake Snell’s pitch count and had several opportunities throughout the night but couldn’t cash in on enough situations along with not playing the cleanest game on defense in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the San Diego Padres in the 10th inning. Snell routinely...
NBC Sports
Either with Giants or elsewhere, Pederson eager for playoff return
SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
NBC Sports
Shanahan: Jimmy G, Kittle still aren't in game shape
The 49ers' offense was stunted in their 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Kyle Shanahan believes that was partially a result of players missing time on the field prior to their Week 3 contest. There is no argument that Jimmy Garoppolo has had much better performances than...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Yency Almonte Feeling Healthy & Ready To Help Dodgers In Postseason
Yency Almonte had been an invaluable member of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen amidst a breakout season until he was placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of August. The Dodgers hoped the injury would be a short-term issue, but he did not return until Sept. 28, nearly...
NBC Sports
Giants waive Antonio Williams
The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
McCovey Chronicles
Wednesday: Alyssa Nakken has been the star of the 2022 Giants
The season is almost over and if I had to pick who was the biggest star in the San Francisco Giants organization this year, I’d probably say Carlos Rodón, Logan Webb, or maybe Joc Pederson. Possibly even Buster Posey, who is now back in the organization. All good guesses.
NBC Sports
Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C.
CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington. The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m. The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Bills place Tommy Doyle on injured reserve; sign Justin Murray
The Bills placed offensive lineman Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. Doyle tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Doyle entered the game after Ryan Bates was injured. Doyle is in his second year with the Bills after appearing in 11 games last season. The Bills...
NFL・
Comments / 0