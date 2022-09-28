Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
News-Medical.net
High blood pressure causes faster cognitive decline, new study finds
People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
News-Medical.net
Feeling hopeless, unhappy, and lonely can increase a person's biological age more than smoking
Molecular damage accumulates and contributes to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases. In some people these molecular processes are more intense than in others, a condition commonly referred to as accelerated aging. Fortunately, the increased pace of aging may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using...
News-Medical.net
UQ study focuses on workplace health of military veterans
A University of Queensland study is investigating the issues around employee disclosure of medical conditions in the workplace, with a particular emphasis on military veterans. The research, led by US army veteran Dr Richard O'Quinn from the UQ Business School, has been developed in response to the Royal Commission into...
News-Medical.net
Vitamin supplements can benefit cystic fibrosis patients, study suggests
Cystic fibrosis patients who supplement their diet with vitamin C can also derive greater benefit from another antioxidant, vitamin E, resulting in a reduction in damaging inflammation, a study led by Oregon State University suggests. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, are important because more than 160,000 people worldwide...
News-Medical.net
Study aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain long-term
To date, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which arises due to infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Most individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 remain asymptomatic or experience mild to moderate symptoms; however, some individuals suffer severe symptoms that necessitate hospitalization.
News-Medical.net
Optimal birth weight may help reduce the risk of mental health problems in children
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
News-Medical.net
Study establishes a feasible combination therapeutic strategy for ulcerative colitis
Despite recent advancements in our knowledge of the pathogenic mechanisms of ulcerative colitis, there is still a considerable unmet medical need for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Because ulcerative colitis is a multifactorial and multistep process, merely blocking a single inflammatory cytokine or immunological target may not be adequate to cure this disease. Combination therapy targeting multiple pathogenic genes and pathways of ulcerative colitis may be required. Unfortunately, current therapeutic strategies are usually based on independent chemical compounds or monoclonal antibodies, and the full potential of combination therapy has not yet been realized for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
News-Medical.net
Stanford Medicine scientists receive $10 million for research on sleep and autism
A group of Stanford Medicine scientists have been awarded approximately $10 million from the National Institutes of Health's Autism Centers of Excellence program. The funding, announced by the NIH Sept. 6, will support research on the relationship between sleep dysregulation and autism symptoms. This is the first time Stanford University...
News-Medical.net
Letting go of goals during COVID is the key to staying mentally healthy
People who shelved their long-term goals during the pandemic were better able to avoid anxiety and depression, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Waterloo aimed to investigate the relationship between what they call COVID-frozen goals – goals for which progress has been disrupted due to COVID-19 – and psychological well-being.
News-Medical.net
Study finds dimethyl fumarate was not associated with an improvement in clinical outcomes in adults hospitalized with COVID-19
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of the anti-inflammatory drug dimethyl fumarate (DMF) in treating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as part of an early phase, randomized, controlled assessment trial in the United Kingdom (UK). Background. Pulmonary inflammation and the increase in circulating...
News-Medical.net
Pluripotent bat stem cells as a model to study novel viruses
Bats have evolved with unique features such as laryngeal echolocation and flight, with some capable of tolerating viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronaviruses (SARS-CoVs), Middle East respiratory syndrome CoVs (MERS-CoVs), as well as Marburg and Nipah viruses. Developing robust cell-based bat models could provide a greater understanding of bat viral handling and biology.
News-Medical.net
Many diverse nanopore research directions and applications beyond DNA sequencing
In a recent Nature Nanotechnology study, researchers describe diverse applications of nanopore-based technology beyond deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing. More specifically, the current research focuses on the advancements of this technology within chemistry, biophysics, and nanoscience. Study: Nanopore-based technologies beyond DNA sequencing. Image Credit: Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock.com. What are nanopores?
Phys.org
Scientists say a One Health approach to plant health is vital to achieving sustainable global food security
A team of scientists argues that a One Health approach to plant health is vital if we are to sustainably feed a growing population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The researchers, who published a commentary in the CABI Agriculture and Bioscience journal, suggest that a One Health perspective can help optimize net benefits from plant protection to realize greater food security and nutrition gains.
News-Medical.net
Primary vaccinations and boosters effective in reducing COVID-19 severity during Delta and Omicron predominance
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers analyzed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination and surveillance data to understand the effect of primary vaccinations, boosters, and prior severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections on severe COVID-19 outcomes and subsequent infections. Background. Global...
News-Medical.net
Study: Scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%
A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10 per cent. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the NHS, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
