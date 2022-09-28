Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Mexico is world's deadliest place for environmental activists, report says
Mexico, Colombia and Brazil accounted for more than half of the 200 deaths of environmental activists around the world in 2021, a new report says.
Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history? Top 10 revealed ahead of Qatar 2022
THE World Cup is right around the corner as Qatar prepare to kick off the 2022 edition on November 20. Some of the world's best strikers will descend on the tournament as they look to find the back of the net on the biggest stage. And SunSport felt this was...
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
Three Manchester City Players Feature For Portugal
Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all played as Portugal were beaten by Spain.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Esteban Cambiasso finishes team goal
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Argentina's master class in sharing the ball. How stacked was this quartet at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I have to keep fighting': Mexicans wait for years behind bars for a trial
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ana Georgina Dominguez has not seen her children in 13 years since she was thrown in jail for a crime Mexican prosecutors have still not proven she committed.
Yardbarker
Spain coach Luis Enrique silences doubters on his Twitter account
Spain coach Luis Enrique is well known for his blunt and confrontational manner if he feels unjustly treated and on Wednesday evening he took to his Twitter account silence his critics. Following a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Tuesday night, Spain have moved into the Nations League semi-finals for the...
Iran Soccer Team Covers National Emblem Amid Protests
The powerful display took place before Tuesday’s international friendly against Senegal.
Lionel Messi’s current form makes Argentina favorites to win the World Cup
Lionel Messi remains one of the greatest players of his generation. His current form could help Argentina win the World Cup and permanently enshrine him as the greatest of all time. There are several cities that have been instrumental in the life and development of Lionel Messi’s astonishing soccer career....
Yardbarker
Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games
Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
Legal marijuana, but Uruguayans still prefer black market
Uruguay was a pioneer in the legalization of recreational cannabis use, a move that helped to push many drug traffickers out of the domestic market. "There are many more domestic growers who are simply not registered" but have already overtaken trafficking networks in the sale of cannabis.
US News and World Report
World Cup Watch: European Giants Showing Flaws Before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe's top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here's how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last...
Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.
Comments / 0