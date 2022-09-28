ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Esteban Cambiasso finishes team goal

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Argentina's master class in sharing the ball. How stacked was this quartet at...
Spain coach Luis Enrique silences doubters on his Twitter account

Spain coach Luis Enrique is well known for his blunt and confrontational manner if he feels unjustly treated and on Wednesday evening he took to his Twitter account silence his critics. Following a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Tuesday night, Spain have moved into the Nations League semi-finals for the...
Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games

Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
Legal marijuana, but Uruguayans still prefer black market

Uruguay was a pioneer in the legalization of recreational cannabis use, a move that helped to push many drug traffickers out of the domestic market. "There are many more domestic growers who are simply not registered" but have already overtaken trafficking networks in the sale of cannabis. 
World Cup Watch: European Giants Showing Flaws Before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe's top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here's how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last...
