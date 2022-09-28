ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
740thefan.com

Moorhead man pleads guilty to charge of felon possessing firearm

MINNEAPOLIS – A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Torres was arrested in March after attempting to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest in...
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bison, SD
Fargo, ND
Sports
City
Lead, SD
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
State
South Dakota State
740thefan.com

Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy