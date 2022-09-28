Read full article on original website
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
Moorhead man pleads guilty to charge of felon possessing firearm
MINNEAPOLIS – A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Torres was arrested in March after attempting to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest in...
Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
Moorhead City Council approves special assessment for new underpass, with some opposition
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council has approved special assessments for the Southeast Main Avenue 20th/21st Streets underpass. Some residents and city council members are not happy with this process. The city has a $7.5 million dollar bond to cover the local portion of the $76.5 million dollar...
